In Great Britain, dozens of children have to be treated in clinics because they have a corona disease. In most cases, however, they will recover.

In the UK there were over 60,000 new corona infections per day at the beginning of January.

Recently, children with a certain secondary disease were taken to hospitals again and again.

Experts have a simple explanation for this.

Munich – High fever, inflammatory reactions in the body, skin rashes and extreme gastrointestinal problems – symptoms with which up to a hundred children are currently being delivered to British hospitals every week. According to a report by Guardian these children suffer from the rare occurrence Pediatric Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (PIMS).

Children in Great Britain suffer from corona complications – often boys

According to the German Society for Pediatric Infectious Diseases, the syndrome usually occurs in children two to four weeks after a Sars-CoV-2 infection. So it can be used as a Follow-up illness to be viewed as. In the report of the Guardian it is said that two thirds of the children affected are Boys, the average age is eleven years. In most cases, the children were previously healthy and had no specific previous illnesses. Unfortunately, many children who have been diagnosed with PIMS would have to go to a Intensive care unit be treated.

But why are the cases of children with PIMS currently increasing in Great Britain? The answer is simple. The virus incidence on the island is still very high. And with rising corona numbers rare diseases such as PIMS also occur more frequently. Most recently, the curve of new infections was clearly down again, but over 18,000 new corona cases were reported in Great Britain on February 6. At the beginning of January, however, the number of new corona infections was over 50,000 per day – on January 8, even over 68,000.

Great Britain: Rare diseases are also becoming more common due to rising corona numbers

The report of the Guardian According to experts explain the higher number of children with PIMS simply with the higher Case numbers in the UK in this winter. The report also shows that PIMS is found to be disproportionately high, especially in children of African, Caribbean or Asian origins. The pediatrician Liz Whittaker provides the Guardian the presumption that there is a Relationship between social status and the likelihood of contracting the virus. So more people get sick who less money have and because of their work or tight living space come into contact with the virus faster.

PIMS is considered a serious illness – nevertheless the vast majority of children recover from the disease. (kus)