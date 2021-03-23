M.Prime Minister Volker Bouffier continues to warn the Hessians to be cautious and unreservedly goes along with the federal government’s decision to set a rest period of five days over Easter. At a joint press conference with Minister of Social Affairs Kai Klose on Tuesday, he defended the extension of the corona lockdown with tightening at Easter as a necessary step to fight the virus. After the Prime Minister’s Conference on Monday and a meeting of the Corona Cabinet on Tuesday, the state government also emphasized that ways out of the crisis are being sought. Hessen supported efforts to open up future steps, for example in the retail sector as well as in the gastronomic and cultural sectors.

Test strategies and acceleration in vaccination played the most important roles. From Monday onwards, new regulations will take effect, especially with regard to the possibility of the “emergency brake”. In the meantime, however, Hessen is still trying to save the easing of the past few weeks, as far as the state-wide and regional incidence values ​​allow.

For example, children up to the age of 14 can continue to play football, and zoos remain open. In the meantime, Click & Meet is being traced back to Click & Collect. The contact rule already in force in Hessen that two households with a maximum of five people over 14 years of age can come together remains in place. The new corona rules should apply from next Monday (March 29) and until April 18 in Hesse. (see also box below the text)

Grocery stores may be open on Maundy Thursday

The food retail trade in Hesse could not only be allowed on Easter Saturday, but also on Maundy Thursday. “I expressly reserve the right to leave this business open,” said Prime Minister Volker Bouffier (CDU) on Tuesday after a meeting of the state government’s Corona cabinet. Final regulations on the five-day rest period at Easter decided by the federal-state conference are to be decided in Wiesbaden in the next few days.

“There are a lot of legal questions attached to it,” said Bouffier. This is especially true for Maundy Thursday. The states and the federal government wanted to coordinate this question. “That can take until the weekend.” It is relatively easy for the country as an employer. It could exempt employees from compulsory service on the day without counting this as vacation. For private companies, the matter is legally and practically more complicated.

Basically, Bouffier defended the tough lockdown that had been decided for the Easter days. It is ideal if you want to “break the wave a little way”. The Union politicians expressed concern that the health system would be overloaded and that in the end not everyone with the virus would receive adequate treatment.

“Last night’s resolutions are in keeping with the spirit of my government statement that now is not the time to relax. Germany is facing a major challenge that we must master with appropriate efforts. We now have to continue vaccinating as soon as possible, and we want to expand our test strategy and thus create the basis for later openings. ”This is another reason why the vaccination centers should work through the Easter holidays, as the Interior Ministry confirmed on Tuesday.