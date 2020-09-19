Highlights: Not only are more corona cases coming up in India, but the number of people recovering is also large.

India has overtaken the US and made it to the top in terms of being corona free.

Here the recovery rate has increased to about 80 percent and the death rate has come down to 2.

In the last 24 hours, more than 95 thousand patients were cured, while 93 thousand new cases were reported.

Rapid corona infection cases are being reported in India. However, India has now broken all records even in the case of recovery of people. The Ministry of Health said on Saturday that India has surpassed the US by achieving a historic global achievement in terms of recovery of Kovid-19 patients and topped the matter. The Ministry said that so far 42,08,431 Kovid-19 patients have become healthy in the country, which is the highest number of infection-free patients in all countries of the world. In the country, the rate of recovery from infection has gone up to about 80 percent, while the death rate from infection (Corona Fatality Rate) has come down to 1.61 percent.

Recovery rate 79.28 percent

The ministry said, ‘India now has about 19 percent of the number of people recovering from worldwide infection (Covid 19). Due to this, the national rate of infection-free has improved strongly to 79.28 percent. It said that this global achievement could be achieved through focused, systematic and effective measures to quickly identify patients, rapid monitoring and standardized high-quality clinical care by aggressively examining the leadership of the central government. According to the ministry’s data released at 8 am on Saturday morning, 95,880 people in the country have recovered from Kovid-19 in a 24-hour period and 90 percent of the cases recovered have come from 15 states and one union territory.

In these states, the figures of those who recover are more

The ministry said that about 60 per cent of the new cases of healthy patients are from five states – Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh. These five states also reported the highest number of infections. In Maharashtra, more than 22 thousand people (23 percent) have recovered in a day, while Andhra Pradesh has 11,000 (12.3 percent) new cases of infection-free. The ministry said, ‘India is constantly moving in the direction of recovering a large number of patients. This is the result of concerted efforts in states and union territories with specific focused strategies.

95,880 people infection free in 24 hours

According to the ministry, rational use of research based methods such as remadecivir, plasma therapy and tocilizumab was allowed in the country and other methods were also adopted. The Central Government is regularly reviewing the aid being provided to the States and Union Territories. He is also constantly monitoring the availability of oxygen in hospitals and other health centers. According to the data from 8 am on Saturday morning by the Union Health Ministry, 95,880 people have become infection free in the last 24 hours. During the same period 93,337 new cases of corona virus infection were reported, with a total of 53,08,014 cases of Kovid-19 in the country. In the last 24 hours, 1,247 infected people have died, with the death toll rising to 85,619.