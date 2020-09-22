new Delhi: In India, the number of corona infected patients has crossed 55 lakhs, while around 89 thousand people have lost their lives. But according to the Union Health Ministry, the situation in India is much better than the rest of the world. At the same time, more than 80 percent of infected patients have been cured due to infection in the country and the death rate is continuously decreasing. A total of 55,62,483 people are corona infected in India, of which 44,97,867 patients have fully recovered from the infection. The recovery rate of infection is 80.86%. The recovery rate is increasing every day.

According to the data released by the Union Health Ministry, India is in a good position compared to the rest of the world. There are very few cases of corona infection in India. At the same time, not only fewer cases have been reported per one million population in India, but death has also come down. According to the data released by the Ministry of Health, in India, 4,031 corona infection cases have been reported in a million population, whereas it is more in the rest of the world. There have been reported 22,941 cases in Peru, 21,303 in Brazil, 20,253 in the US, 14,749 in Colombia and 14,749 cases per million population in Spain. The global average is 3,965.

Similarly, in India, where there have been 64 deaths per corona per million population, other countries of the world like Spain, 652 in Spain, 642 in Brazil, 615 in UK, 598 in US, 565 in Mexico, 477 in France and 469 in Colombia. People have died in every one million population. At the same time the global average is 123 and it is much higher than India. India may be the second largest corona infection case in the world, but is the first in terms of recovery from infection.

India accounts for 19.5% of the total number of patients recovering from infections in the world. Apart from this, now the number of patients recovering from infection in India is much higher than the newly infected patients. Every day the difference between these two is increasing. At the same time, there has been a decrease in the active case. So far, 80.86% people have been cured of infection in India whereas active cases are only 17.54%. The death rate is also 1.59%.