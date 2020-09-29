new Delhi: As the cases of corona virus increase in India, the number of people who beat the infection is also increasing rapidly. While the total cases of infection in the country have crossed 61 lakh, the number of patients recovering has crossed 50 lakh. The recovery rate has reached about 83 percent. After America, India is the second country where most people have been affected by the corona epidemic. But India is number-1 in terms of recovery.

Recovery from Corona double in a month

Within a month, the number of recovered patients doubled in the country. According to the Health Ministry, by August 27, 25 lakh 23 thousand people had been cured of the corona virus. A month later, on August 28, the number of recovered patients reached 50 lakh 16 thousand. The last 1 million recoveries took place in just 11 days. These days the number of people recovering more from new infection cases is increasing. On September 21, a record 101,468 patients in the country were cured of corona. This is the record of the most patients recovering in a day.

78 percent recovery cases are in 10 states of the country. These states are Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar and Telangana. Bihar has the highest recovery rate of 92.3 percent. Maharashtra has the highest 20 percent recovery in the country.

Last 3 million corona infection cases increased in only 36 days

The month of September has been the deadliest for India in the case of Corona’s case increasing. On September 1, there were 38 lakh cases in India, which figure has now reached 60 lakh. It took 205 days for the first 30 lakh corona cases to come, after this the next 30 lakh cases increased in just 36 days. Last 10 lakh cases came in only 12 days.

