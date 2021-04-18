Multiple studies, including British studies issued recently by the Public Health Authority in London, suggest that people recovering from “Covid-19” disease will acquire immunity against it for a period of 3 months and sometimes extends to five months.

Despite this, researchers and specialists warn that immunity is not absolute, which means that some recovered people are susceptible to infection with the virus again, which was agreed with the Egyptian Ministry of Health Undersecretary for Preventive Medicine Mohamed Abdel Fattah, stressing that infection with the Corona virus and recovering from it is not a sufficient guarantee not to be infected again. With the virus, and the recovered people must take all necessary precautionary and preventive measures not to be infected again. According to “Sky News Arabia.”

The Preventive Medicine Undersecretary at the Egyptian Ministry of Health denied the incorrect information being circulated regarding the acquisition of preventive immunity against the virus for 3 months.

Abdel Fattah said that this is a mixed matter, as there are some diseases such as measles, which the patient suffers only once in a lifetime because the body acquires immunity against it, but the Corona virus is variable, and there are some people who have antibodies against the virus, which ensures that they are not infected again and others They do not have these bodies, so they are vulnerable to infection again, like anybody, if the precautionary and preventive measures are not followed.

Advice a must for Corona virus recoverers

With regard to the procedures to be observed during the month of Ramadan, Abdel Fattah said that masks should be worn and not to exchange visits and “moments”, as well as not to exchange greetings with hands after praying in mosques, to use a special prayer rug, and to maintain a safe distance from the right and left, as well as good ventilation for homes and cleaning. The constant lack of interest in crowded malls and food restaurants, and food store owners must maintain safety by providing waiting areas to ensure that there is no crowding inside the restaurant, and to maintain safety.