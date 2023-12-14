Home page World

From: Julian Mayr

Austrian wastewater data confirms unprecedented Covid-19 wave. Expert advocates virus weather report that also covers other infectious diseases.

Vienna – Austria is confronted with increasing numbers of Covid infections. “We are in the middle of a corona wave,” said Health Minister Johannes Rauch at the end of November X explained. Studies of the wastewater show how high the number of infected people really is. According to a virologist at the Medical University of Vienna, the country is dealing with an unprecedented wave of infections.

Wastewater data shows the highest corona wave since the start of the pandemic

Since the reporting requirement and traffic restrictions in the event of an infection with SARS-CoV-2 were lifted in Austria in July 2023, data from Wastewater monitoring a continuous increase in cases of illness. In mid-December, there are now expected to be more corona infections in Austria than ever before since the disease broke out at the turn of the year 2019. “This is a wave that may not have been seen in this form during the pandemic,” said Andreas Bergthaler from MedUni Vienna in O1-Morning Journal. In Germany, too, wastewater samples provide evidence of record-breaking infection numbers.

As analyzes of wastewater in Austria show, the number of coronavirus infections has never been so high. © Wastewater Monitoring Austria

The virologist and immunologist does not currently see an end to the increase. The main reason for this is subvariants of the virus, such as Pirola, a particularly contagious omicron variant. “It can be assumed that these variants are spreading more and more. “One could conclude from this that the wave of infections may last a little longer,” said Bergthaler. He advocates a virus weather report in which all epidemiological data is evaluated and other respiratory diseases are also included.

Corona infection source in Vienna – number of sick reports and inpatient stays increased

According to wastewater screening, the hotspot for infections is currently the capital Vienna. Again ORF reported that, according to the Chamber of Commerce, there were more than 80,000 sick reports at the beginning of December. This is not just because of Corona. Infections with the flu virus have also increased, according to data from SARI dashboards show about inpatient admissions due to respiratory infections. However, since mid-November, more than half of reported hospital admissions due to respiratory infections have been due to Covid-19.

According to wastewater analyses, an unprecedented corona wave is rolling over Austria. (Symbolic image) © Robert Kalb Photographs/Imago

“We expect that hospital occupancy will increase in the next few weeks,” said pulmonologist Arshang Valipour Pulse24. According to the expert, the number of infections would only be reflected in the occupancy of hospital beds with a delay. The specialist explains that there are more mild courses than with previous variants. But according to Valipour, that doesn't make an infection any less threatening: “It has been proven that the virus can still cause a lot of organ damage.” The number of autoimmune diseases has also risen sharply since the beginning of the pandemic.

Virologists advise protecting against corona through masks and vaccinations

There is currently no question of reintroducing general corona measures; testing or wearing a mask is only required locally, for example in facilities of the Vienna Health Association. In view of the brisk infection activity, virologist Bergthaler recommends wearing a mask and calls for increased testing options and easier access to vaccinations. Valipour also recommends immunization. In particular, risk groups and people whose infection or vaccination occurred a long time ago should have the adapted vaccines administered.