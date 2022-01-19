Home page world

From: Patrick Huljina

Austria’s Chancellor Karl Nehammer wants to change the test strategy. © Roland Schlager/dpa

The corona numbers are also in Austria at the highest level since the beginning of the pandemic. Parliament will vote on compulsory vaccination on Thursday.

Vienna – Omikron ensures one corona record after another. The numbers are higher than ever in many countries. So also in Austria. On Wednesday (January 19), the authorities reported a total of 27,677 new infections in the Alpine republic. The previous peak was 17,006 new cases. Due to the high demand for PCR tests, the government is adjusting the testing strategy again.

Corona record numbers in Austria: change in test strategy

In order to relieve the PCR test laboratories, the so-called “living room tests” should again be sufficient in many areas. “The number of infections that we now have would and will massively challenge every PCR test system,” said Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) after a cabinet meeting. The government therefore wants to accept rapid antigen tests carried out at home again as proof of work, leisure time and when shopping.

So far, Austria’s government had relied on nationwide and free PCR tests. However, there have been long delays in the evaluation in several regions in the past few days. Only in Vienna does the evaluation work quickly and largely smoothly. Vice-Chancellor Werner Kogler (Greens) pointed out that despite the system being overloaded, few European countries are testing as much as Austria.

Corona in Austria: Parliament votes on compulsory vaccination

On Thursday, parliament will vote on the introduction of compulsory corona vaccination. A clear majority is expected for the regulation, which should come into force at the beginning of February. Apart from the governing factions of the conservative ÖVP and the Greens, many MPs from the opposition Social Democrats and the liberal Neos are also in favour. The right-wing FPÖ, on the other hand, has sharply criticized the project.

The corona vaccination obligation should apply in Austria to all citizens who are at least 18 years old. Exceptions are made for pregnant women and anyone who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons. The Bundesrat, i.e. the chamber of the federal states, will probably have to approve the law on February 3rd. The new law is being discussed controversially in public. Tens of thousands demonstrate regularly against the corona measures and compulsory vaccination.

Around 75 percent of people who can be vaccinated in Austria currently have at least one complete basic immunization. A quota of 90 percent of those who can be vaccinated is the target for effective protection of the population. The obligation to vaccinate should significantly reduce the effects of future corona waves and, for example, prevent lockdowns. (ph with dpa)