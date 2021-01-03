The corona numbers in the USA are increasing continuously. A new record was set with almost 300,000 new infections. Recently, more US citizens went on vacation than they have in months.

Shortly before the turn of the year, travel in the USA was higher than it has been since March.

In the USA, a second vaccine, the Moderna active ingredient, was approved for the first time worldwide. (see first report from December 19, 2020)

Meanwhile, the new infections reach a new record of almost 300,000. (see update from January 03, 2021, 10:27 a.m.).

Update from January 3, 2021, 10:27 a.m .: New Corona record in the USA: The number of corona cases recorded in one day has nearly 300,000 a new high reached. On Saturday, authorities reported 299,087, according to data from the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) in Baltimore on Sunday morning (CET). The previous record was registered on December 18 with 249,664 new infections. At the same time were on Saturday 2,398 dead recorded with a confirmed corona infection. The previous high was reached on December 30th at 3750.

Due to travel and Family reunion after Thanksgiving At the end of November and over Christmas, health experts had warned of a significant increase in the number of infections. In the country with around 330 million inhabitants, around 20.4 million people have been infected with the Sars-CoV-2 pathogen, and more than 350,000 people have died. Measured in absolute numbers, that is more than in any other country of the world.

The Johns Hopkins website is updated regularly and therefore shows a higher level than the official figures from the World Health Organization (WHO). In some cases, the numbers – including those of new infections within 24 hours, but also those of the dead – are updated retrospectively.

Don’t care about bad corona numbers? Millions of Americans fly on vacation – chief immunologist appalled

Update from December 28th, 7:52 p.m .: Close 1.3 million air travelers were recorded by the US Transportation Safety Agency shortly after Christmas. She reports about 1,285 security checks at airports. While the Corona case numbers has been rising steadily in the country for months, the travel volume has reached its highest level since March, 15.

Approximately ten million US citizens have traveled by plane since December 18, reports the authority. Automobile traffic evades closer controls. 85 million people have been on the streets over the holidays, estimates the AAA car club.

“As much as we advise against it, it still happens,” it was revealed Chief Immunologist Anthony Fauci dejected. He is now assuming another drastic increase in the number of cases. Fauci fears that the distance rules can hardly be adhered to at full airports.

Corona in the USA: health authority warns allergy sufferers about vaccine – emergency approval for the next drug

Update from December 21, 9:55 p.m .: After on Thursday with the Moderna–vaccine already the second active ingredient in the United States was approved, the first vaccination took place today. A Nurse from the state of Connecticut received the first dose. “I’m excited. I feel privileged, ”said the nurse who works in the intensive care unit. The vaccination was broadcast live on television.

Corona in the USA: health authority warns allergy sufferers about vaccine

Update from December 20, 12.50 p.m .: It doesn’t seem completely continuous Corona vaccine in the United States to be well tolerated. According to reports on several severe allergic reactions the American authority CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) has now given a recommendation Allergy sufferers out.

People who click on the vaccine Should show severe allergic reactions first no second dose received, it said in it. People who have had allergic reactions to other vaccinations in the past should also do the before Corona vaccination discuss with a doctor.

Corona in the USA: “I personally vaccinated Santa Claus”

Update from December 20, 2020, 9.45 a.m .: In the United States, the hardest of the Corona pandemic affected country in the world, the second vaccine has already been approved with an emergency approval (see first report from December 19, 2020).

That too children worry about the current crisis, was shown on a television program for families in which Top virologist Anthony Fauci answered questions from younger viewers. Among other things, the children occupied themselves with whether the Santa Claus due to the Corona pandemic bring gifts at all.

“I traveled to the North Pole and personally have the Santa Claus vaccinated “, replied the virologist then, “I checked his immunity – he can travel without any problems.” He reassured the children and told them not to worry. “Santa Claus can come, he can bring presents.” At least what that Christmas party as far as is concerned, the expert should have taken some of the fears of some children.

Santa Claus will be coming to town this year, Dr. Anthony Fauci says. “I took care of that for you,” he says. “… I took a trip up there to the North Pole; I went there and I vaccinated Santa Claus myself. I measured his level of immunity, and he is good to go. ” #CNNSesameStreet pic.twitter.com/CNJ520XTew – CNN (@CNN) December 19, 2020

Washington – It’s spreading worldwide Coronavirus * rapidly. All hopes are on that Vaccines set, with which one would like to protect people from further infections with the virus in the future. One of the worst hit countries with a high number of infected and dead people is the USA. There are already more than 17.4 million corona infections * and more than 313,000 deaths has been confirmed – by far the highest figures worldwide. Currently more than 200,000 new infections and sometimes more than 3000 deaths are recorded every day. With the help of a Emergency approval has already become the second vaccine made accessible.

Corona in the USA: Second vaccine approved – Donald Trump congratulates

The vaccine of the Mainz company Biontech and yours US partner Pfizer recently received emergency approval in the US. Now another vaccine is getting its first emergency approval there: the corona vaccine of US pharmaceutical company Moderna. As the national drug authority FDA announced on Friday evening (local time), the drug can be used in the USA with immediate effect.

“With the availability of two corona vaccines, the FDA has taken another decisive step in the fight against this pandemic,” said Stephen Hahn, head of the authorities. There were also congratulations from outgoing President Donald Trump on Twitter. “Congratulations, the Moderna vaccine is now available!” He wrote there.

Congratulations, the Moderna vaccine is now available! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 19, 2020

President-elect Joe Biden also spoke about the latest developments. He spoke of good news and at the same time emphasized the great challenge of vaccinating hundreds of Americans.

Corona in the USA: Experts and politicians want to convince people to vaccinate

With Support $ 2.5 million the USA the Exploration* of the vaccine. According to Moderna, the distribution of millions of vaccine doses will begin as early as the weekend. This vaccine will then be distributed in addition to the approved Biontech Pfizer active ingredient, which the UK has already started vaccinating.

However, experts fear that many people will get out skepticism Do not want to be vaccinated about the vaccines developed in record time. To that trust had to strengthen US Vice President Mike Pence vaccinated with the Biontech Pfizer substance in front of the cameras on Friday. Biden also wants to be publicly vaccinated soon. Trump, on the other hand, has repeatedly stated that he considers himself “immune” after his corona infection in October. (jbr / AFP) * Merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital editors network

