The prospect of the imminent approval of corona rapid tests for laypeople has sparked a debate about easing restrictions. The Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices (Bfarm) expects that the first rapid tests for laypeople will be available in Germany as early as the beginning of March.

The previous rapid antigen tests may only be used by trained specialists. According to the will of the Federal Ministry of Health, this should change in order to enable as many people as possible to have the test. An amendment to the law allowing laypeople to use the tests was passed a few days ago.

Before they go on sale, however, the tests must either be separately approved for use by laypeople or certified as a medical product. So far, almost 30 applications for special approval of lay tests have been submitted to the Bfarm. The applications would be treated with the highest priority in order to make them available as soon as possible, a spokesman for the federal institute told Tagesspiegel. “To ensure that the tests can be safely used by laypeople and make an effective contribution to fighting pandemics, care must be the overriding principle in the test procedures.”

“We really have to be on our toes at this point”

The SPD asked Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) to submit a plan for the use of lay tests. The SPD expected from him “that he immediately plans a meaningful, broad-based test strategy,” said Vice President Bärbel Bas. It must be clarified when how many tests will be available and where these could be used most sensibly in order to enable further relaxation.

“We really have to be on our toes at this point,” added Bas: “Not that we are back at the bottom of a development again, as we did with vaccination.” After the tests have been approved, the state has to take money in hand, “to be the first To equip schools and day-care centers with it so that they can be reopened quickly and safely for all children ”.

The health policy spokeswoman for the Union Group, Karin Maag (CDU), said the non-professional tests could be “another important technical building block” to better respond to Covid. However, people would have to handle it responsibly and, for example, after a positive rapid test result, undergo a PCR test and isolate themselves until diagnosis.

The SPD sees it as its duty to now plan the use of Covid tests for lay people: Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn … Photo: imago images / IPON

SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach called the rapid tests for laypeople “one of the few bright spots against the third wave” of Covid infections. “If antigen tests are carried out twice a week in schools / companies, after good instructions also as self-tests (plus the warning of false safety), that would be a massive improvement,” wrote Lauterbach on Twitter. If the population is tested twice a week, one can achieve “almost the effect of herd immunity”.

On the other hand, Ulrike Protzer, director of the Institute for Virology at the Helmholtz Zentrum München, warned against false hopes. “Antigen rapid tests can only be an additional component in our concept,” she told Tagesspiegel: “They do not give any real security, since they overlook ten to 15 percent of infections, depending on the test.” This applies above all to infected people who have no symptoms.

A negative quick test result should therefore “not be a carte blanche”. This is especially true in areas where there is a high risk of infection for others. For easing in retail, restaurants and cinemas is “more decisive, how high the infection numbers are in the respective region”.

Lower Saxony’s Prime Minister Stephan Weil (SPD) had made positive comments in the Tagesspiegel on the weekend about the use of detection dogs that can sniff out Covid infections. Virologist Protzer called “dogs that sniff out infections” a “very interesting approach” that should definitely be pursued further – “especially when it comes to larger events and the admission of many people”.