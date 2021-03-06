From Saturday, rapid antigen tests will be available at German discounters. However, the small number of units at Aldi causes displeasure among customers.

Munich – Rapid antigen tests are viewed by various experts as an important tool in the fight against the looming third wave of the corona pandemic. While the federal government had to admit failures in the timely procurement and set up a task force, the rapid tests are on sale in various discounters in the Federal Republic from today – at least in theory. Because, among other things, at the discounter chain Aldi, the tests were probably only available in very small numbers and therefore sold out quickly.

Corona rapid tests cause displeasure among Aldi customers – “very bad joke”

Many Aldi customers who missed out on shopping then vented their anger on the discount chain’s official Facebook page. “Went there ten minutes before the store opened, ten people in front of us and it was said even before the doors opened that they only had six tests,” reports a Facebook user, describing the offer as a “very bad joke.”

The dissatisfied customer does not seem to be alone with this experience. “8:05 am. Everything gone, ”writes another user with a view to the tests. “Shame on yourselves,” rumbles a third user and also reports that there were only six tests in the range in her branch. The discounter had previously announced that only one pack of 5 tests would be sold per customer.

Corona rapid tests at discounters are causing bitter criticism of the Minister of Health

However, there are positive voices about Aldi’s offer, especially in combination with criticism of the government. “A discounter is better at ordering rapid tests than the Federal Minister of Health,” says a Twitter user. “Do we now have to wait for Lidl until there is enough vaccine?”, Criticized the former left party chairman Bernd Riexinger, also about the short message service. The #Aldi was the most used hashtag on the platform on Saturday morning.

Corona rapid tests at Lidl – rush of customers brings the website to its knees

But the competition from Aldi has also been offering rapid tests since today. However, the discounter chain Lidl is initially limited to online sales. At Lidl, too, the rush of customers for the tests was considerable, because the discount chain’s website was temporarily unavailable on Saturday morning due to the high number of hits.

The website of the discount chain Lidl was temporarily unavailable on Saturday morning due to too many inquiries. © Screenshot / fkn

For 21.99 euros you can get five rapid antigen tests. However, the company refers to a delivery time of four working days. The tests will soon also be available in Lidl branches and at other discounters, supermarkets and drug stores. (fd)

List of rubric lists: © Offenberg / Imago Images