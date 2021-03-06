There is currently plenty of criticism of the federal government’s Corona decisions. Above all, Manuela Schwesig attacks the test strategy – and does not mince words.

Schwerin – Manuela Schwesig (SPD) joins the long line of critics from Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU). Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania’s Prime Minister has sharply criticized the federal government’s test strategy. Because while the first discounter is entering the rapid test business, the federal states are missing them as an important tool in combating the corona pandemic.

“At this point I do not want to hide the fact that I am very angry that the federal government allows Aldi * and Co. to sell self-tests and we do not get the self-tests delivered until mid-March,” said Schwesig on Saturday in Schwerin. From their point of view, those responsible are clear.

Merkel and Spahn under fire: test strategy fundamentally wrong? Manuela Schwesig sharply criticizes the federal government

Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania had already ordered two million of these self-tests before the Prime Minister’s Conference, “because we suspected that we could not rely on the federal government,” she continued. The country has around 1.6 million inhabitants. In the Corona * pandemic, it cannot be that the market determines the protection of children and adolescents. The state should have done this, said Schwesig. With more self-tests, easing in day-care centers and schools is more likely.

At the end of February, Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) had conceded Jens Spahn’s rapid test and let the Minister of Health appear. Now the discounter Aldi began surprisingly early on Saturday (March 6th) to sell the rapid tests in branches. Although many customers were annoyed about the low number of items, the chain had gained an advantage over other chains and drugstores with the early appointment. However, these will follow suit in the coming days and weeks *. A pack of rapid tests for at home costs 24.99 euros at the Aldi supermarket checkout. There are five tests in one pack. That makes a price of five euros per test.

Corona rapid tests: Schwesig with angry accusation – reaction from the CDU follows promptly

In spite of the “market launch”, delivery bottlenecks for the federal states should not actually occur. Because a few days ago, Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) had promised: “There are more than enough of these rapid tests, they are available and can be easily ordered.” The manufacturers had assured his Ministry of Health that the stores were full.

Saxony’s Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer (CDU) also does not believe that there will be a real bottleneck for the federal states and defends the government against Schwesig’s allegations. “Rapid tests * are produced and available in abundance. The new self-tests have only been approved for a few days. The accusation to the federal government is cheap, ”said Kretschmer on Friday of the dpa. The federal government’s promise to cover half of the costs for testing in schools and daycare centers is an important support. Schwesig accused him of “Corona election campaign”. In Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, a new state parliament will be elected on September 26th parallel to the Bundestag. (dpa / mam) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA