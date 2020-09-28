D.he Corona crisis has a negative impact on the mental health of millions of people. According to a study by the market research institute Insites Consulting on behalf of the French insurer Axa mental suffering has increased significantly in recent months. Around 1000 people in Germany were interviewed online.

Almost a third of the respondents observed a deterioration in their own mental state during the crisis. A quarter of the respondents said they felt they had lost control of their lives.

This also has economic consequences: Alexander Vollert, Axa’s chief executive in Germany, expects the number of sick days due to mental illness to increase significantly. “I assume that more people will be sick more often and for longer due to mental illness.”

Mental illnesses underestimated

“In addition, the proportion of people who are unable to work due to psychological problems will continue to increase,” said Vollert WELT. “The consequences of the Corona crisis will put a strain on the mental health of millions of Germans for many years to come.”

Women are particularly affected. The World Health Organization also believes it likely that isolation, insecurity and economic turmoil will lead to more mental illness.

“In the Corona crisis, physical pre-existing illnesses and the associated risks are a major issue,” says Vollert. “That is absolutely correct.” The problem, however, is that previous mental illnesses are exacerbated by the measures taken to contain the virus, criticizes Vollert. “Protection against the virus is subordinate to needs such as proximity, movement and communication. But they contribute to a balanced psyche. “

More and more common depression

Contact restrictions seem sensible in the short term, but could have serious health consequences in the medium to long term, warns Vollert. “That has social and economic consequences.” The Axa boss also calls for people to understand the current crisis as an opportunity to deal more openly with psychological problems.

Even now, 18 million people in this country are considered to be mentally ill. Only a fifth of them can be treated. These diseases now make up 15 percent of all sick leave and last the longest at an average of 33.7 days. They are now the cause of occupational disability in a third. According to the Federal Ministry of Labor, last year there were losses of 34 billion euros due to sick days and the consequences. In 2007 this total was a third that high.

And the trend seems to be increasing, according to data from the Axa study. The mentally ill suffer especially from Corona. Before the pandemic, 76 percent of those affected said they felt sadness and depression, while it was 81 percent during that time.

According to the psychologist Deniz Kirschbaum, the corona crisis is also a major challenge for mentally stable people. Many experienced the pandemic as a loss of control over their own way of life. You feel fear and uncertainty. “This means that the need for psychotherapeutic support and treatment increases with each additional day of the crisis,” says Kirschbaum.

Relationship crises and financial problems exacerbate the problems, and people in metropolitan areas with a lower level of education are particularly hard hit. People between their mid-30s and mid-40s also seem to be particularly stressed. One explanation could be that middle-aged people are particularly dependent on a secure income.

Women are also hit harder by the crisis than men: For 44 percent of women, the general challenges and problems in life have become greater or much greater as a result of the pandemic. But that only applies to 31 percent of men. 44 percent of women already had mental illnesses before the Corona crisis, compared with 33 percent of men.

Sports and Netflix as a distraction

“Before and during the crisis, women had more mental health problems. This is also due to the fact that they were particularly stressed by additional home work, childcare and homeschooling, ”said Axa boss Vollert. Women are also generally more susceptible to external influences and mental illnesses.

According to the study, extroverted people also suffer more from the corona measures. “You experience restrictions involuntarily and have no end point in mind,” explains psychologist Kirschbaum. “The human being is a social being who needs closeness and communication in order to feel good. Social isolation is therefore a burden for everyone, but it hits an extrovert even harder. “

People who take care of other people during the crisis, on the other hand, look to the future more positively, even though their mental state has increasingly deteriorated during the crisis. This group also manages to gain something for themselves from the crisis: Almost half say the crisis helped them find out what they want in life.

The coping strategies during the exit restrictions would have included distractions and crowding out of entertainment. News was consumed by 15 percent more than before and social media by six percent more.

The desire to be always up to date and to continue to participate in social life is obviously great. However, it also leads to an increased level of stress and is therefore not necessarily good for your health.

Sport, on the other hand, has been shown to have a positive effect on wellbeing and make the body more resistant to pathogens. Nevertheless, the Corona crisis did not lead to more movement in German households.

After all: According to Axa, the corona crisis does not lead to increased alcohol or drug consumption, but increased consumption of streaming services such as Netflix.