D.he requirements are clear: Anyone who has been infected with the coronavirus must go into isolation. The health authorities can also order quarantine if there has been close contact with a person with a proven infection in the past two weeks. In total, tens of thousands of Germans are currently affected. You have no choice but to come to terms with the ordered quarantine. Nobody should start this phase too naively, however, because anyone who breaks the strict rules must expect severe penalties. But what rights and obligations do you have during the foreclosure period? An overview.