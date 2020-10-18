Now the head of state will first have to work in the home office: Federal President Steinmeier has gone into quarantine because he had contact with a corona infected person.

On Saturday did Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in quarantine.

Frank-Walter Steinmeier in quarantine. A bodyguard has tested positive.

Steinmeier is now waiting for his corona test result.

Update from October 17th, 2020, 8:57 p.m.: To Frank-Walter Steinmeier the Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg (ÖVP) and the Minister of the Interior of Baden-Württemberg, Thomas Strobl (CDU), in corona quarantine.

The Steinmeier and Strobl cases are similar: They are both in quarantine because one of their bodyguards tested positive for the corona virus. In contrast, in the case of the Austrian Schallenberg, it is already clear that he has also infected himself, as his spokeswoman announced.

There is suspicion in the room that Schallenberg was at a meeting of EU foreign minister infected, on which the Federal Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (SPD) took part. The Belgian colleague Sophie Wilmès had also already tested positive for the corona virus.

Corona quarantine for Steinmeier: first test is negative

Update from October 17, 2020, 5:12 p.m .: A first Corona test of Federal President is negative, said a spokeswoman for the Office of the Federal President on Saturday in Berlin. Frank-Walter Steinmeier but stay in Quarantine.

Frank-Walter Steinmeier in quarantine: bodyguards of the Federal President tested positive for Corona

First report from October 17, 2020, 3:16 p.m.: Berlin – that Coronavirus does not stop at Bellevue Palace either. On Saturday the Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in quarantine go. As a spokeswoman for the Office of the Federal President in Berlin announced, is a Bodyguards of the head of state tested positive for the corona virus.

The man from the command of the Federal Criminal Police Office is one contact person first degree. Steinmeier now has one himself Corona test* subjected, but the first result is not yet available, said the spokeswoman on Saturday afternoon.

Corona around Steinmeier: Quarantine affects the Federal President’s schedule

The Federal President wanted this Sunday to conclude the Frankfurt book fair actually award the Peace Prize of the German Book Trade in Frankfurt’s Paulskirche. According to the Office of the Federal President, the award ceremony will take place anyway.

The end of March also had Chancellor Angela Merkel* As a precaution, quarantined at home for almost two weeks because she had contact with an infected doctor. During this time, she had three corona tests done, but they were all negative.