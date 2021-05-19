Abdullah Abu Deif (Cairo)

Dr. Tariq Al-Sayed, Director of Al-Agouza Hospital for the health isolation of those infected with the new Corona virus, said: The condition of the artist Fatima Al-Kashef necessitated her entry into intensive care due to her infection with the emerging Corona virus and the need to be transferred to the hospital urgently, indicating that simple cases do not greatly require transportation to hospitals, especially those specialized in isolation Injured.

He added to “Al-Ittihad” that upon the arrival of the reagent to the hospital, the customized treatment protocol was determined according to the diagnosis of her health condition, which is considered above average, which means she needed a respirator and medical oxygen, which was done immediately, indicating that the condition is likely to be stable during The next few hours.

Artist Fatima Al-Kashef has led searches on social networking sites and the most famous search engine Google during the past hours, after the Representative Professions Syndicate announced that she was infected with the new Corona virus and transferred it to the Agouza Specialist Hospital to receive cases of Corona, and it is famous for its reception of most celebrities and artists in the recent period in Egypt.

Fatima published pictures of her from the hospital, accompanied by a comment: “I am now in the hospital, reserved because I am very tired.

Fatima added: “I thank the respected human doctor Ashraf Zaki and the Minister of Health, Dr. Hala Zayed and the precious Nihal Anbar, for the speedy response, doing what is necessary and sending the ambulance quickly. May God protect you well and health, O Lord of the Worlds, and I also thank the director of Al-Agouza Hospital for the attention and good reception, and God heals all Patient, I apologize for not answering the phone. I am unable to speak. ”

The artist, Gamal Abdel Nasser, husband of the actress Fatima Al-Kashef, also published a picture of her from inside the hospital, saying: “All thanks to Dr. Hala Zayed, Minister of Health, Dr. Ashraf Zaki, colleague Nihal Anbar, and Director of Agouza Hospital for their great interest in Fatima’s condition, as she was booked in the care and follow-up. Her condition, and our Lord completes her healing well, and our Lord preserves all of you, and your prayers for healing. ”