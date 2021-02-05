Corona pushes a fashion designer to launch his collections from his remote village

The new Corona virus pandemic has forced promising Spanish fashion designer Nicolas Montenegro to return to his village in Spain to launch his brand.

Montenegro learned fashion design in Milan, Italy, and his designs attracted many stars, among them Beyoncé.

In the town of La Antiguilla, which has a population of just 3,800, and is located near Seville (southern Spain), far from the fashion capitals, the 31-year-old fashion designer set up his workshop.

His three female employees, who are residents of the village, are busy cutting fabrics and making patterns.

The young designer believes that “there is no need for the designer to have a physical presence in a big city,” as modern technologies obviate that.

After a stint at the prestigious “Institut Marangoni” in Milan, Montenegro spent four years at the Dolce e Gabbana fashion design house, during which he designed outfits for famous stars such as Madonna, Beyonce, Monica Bellucci and even Melania Trump.

On his return to Spain in 2018, he worked in Barcelona for a brand and designed the stunning pink tulle dress that Spanish pop star Rosalia wore at the Latin Grammy Awards.

But everything changed last March due to the Covid-19 pandemic and measures to contain it.

After spending 14 years away from his hometown «La Antiguella», the designer returned to his hometown to spend more time near his father, who then developed cancer, and then died of Corona virus in November.

With the “encouragement” of his father, a businessman, Nicolas Montenegro finally decided to stay and launch his brand from the village, designing his first set of wedding dresses he called “April”.

This collection includes sober elegant dresses, each of which sells for 2,500 euros in Spain, Britain and Greece.

Nicholas is currently working on an autumn-winter collection of mainly women’s ready-to-wear, inspired by carpets decorated with deer, tigers and peacocks.

This group will be launched next March in Madrid, especially on the Internet, due to the epidemic, what the young designer sees as positive and useful.

The establishment of Montenegro’s workshop in the village contributed to the strengthening of its economy, which was exhausted by the epidemic, and it is a town that already has a long history of sewing, if several generations of tailors who are experts in flamenco dresses or children’s clothes take turns in it.

Estefania Ponce, a 38-year-old mother, says her work at the workshop helps her a lot “in the current situation”, as “there is nothing else” in the village.