Pune

Pune city of Maharashtra has now become the city of most infected patients in the country during the crisis period of Corona. A total of 1.82 lakh corona patients have been confirmed so far in Pune city, which is the highest in terms of a city in the country. The 5 cities which have the highest number of Kovid cases in the country include three cities in Maharashtra.

Apart from Pune, Mumbai city is at the second place in this list. A total of 1.48 lakh case reports have been reported in Mumbai. Then there is Chennai city, 1.37 lakh cases have been found here. Thane district (1.35 lakh cases) ranks fourth in this list. At the same time, Bengaluru is in fifth place (1.35 lakh cases). On Wednesday, the city of Pune has surpassed Delhi’s 1.79 lakh patients. It is now the city with the highest number of patients in the country.

First patient met in Pune city in Maharashtra

The first two Corona patients were found in Maharashtra from Pune city itself. Later, the impact of the infection increased, then the city of Mumbai was hit. In Mumbai, cases continued to grow in the months of May, June, July and August. At the same time, in Pune only in the month of July so many cases increased that its speed became uncontrollable. Between 14 and 27 July, a total of 5 lakh 74 thousand 858 cases were confirmed in the country. Among them 37 thousand 950 patients were from Pune city. It is being told that out of the new cases that are coming up in Pune district, a large part is from the urban area here and the rural areas of Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Most cases in urban areas

As of Wednesday, 1.04 lakh cases have been reported in Pune city, while 2607 people have died of corona here. At the same time, 27 thousand 863 corona patients have been found in Pune rural and 745 people have died due to corona. A total of 49 thousand 794 cases have been confirmed in Pimpri-Chinchwad portion and 808 people have lost their lives due to the disease.

Around 11 thousand tests are being conducted every day

Commissioner of Pune Municipal Corporation, Vikram Kumar, says that around 11,000 tests are being conducted in this city every day. This is the reason that it has the highest number of patients here. Talking about the statistics, tests of 74, 254 people are being conducted in Pune for every 10 lakh people. The rate is 31,757 per million in the state of Maharashtra and 31,116 per 10 lakh in the country.