VA week ago, 15,000 protesters marched through Stuttgart. The battle cry with which they took to the field against the pandemic policy was “Without a mask through the night”. What was announced as a demonstration soon turned into an uninhibited infection happening.

Two statements by politicians in charge about the “lateral thinker” demonstration that got out of hand make you prick up your ears: As a justification, it was subsequently said that there was “no alternative” to the marches being allowed. And at least they went “peacefully”.

In a democracy there can never be “no alternative” to state action. It is one of the essential characteristics of politics to be able to weigh and decide between different solutions. The finding that the marches were “peaceful” is at least euphemistic: an ARD reporter had to break off his live performance after throwing stones.

Freedom of assembly and expression are constitutional goods. The Federal Constitutional Court set high hurdles for any restriction of fundamental rights decades ago. About the freedom of assembly it is said that this has a “constituent significance” for the democratic state order. Interventions in this are only permitted if “other legal interests of equal value” are to be protected.

A liberal state has to withstand its enemies, it shouldn’t make the role of martyr too easy for them. But in a pandemic, in addition to protecting civil liberties, the state has the task of ensuring the physical integrity of its citizens. The police and local authorities, with whom meetings must be registered, are walking a difficult balancing act.

In Stuttgart, Mayor Frank Nopper (CDU) and his mayor have done little or nothing to prevent the march. The city did not prohibit any applicant from holding the meeting. She has not even bothered to gather facts that could have justified a ban. They thankfully waived the expertise of the State Ministry of Health.

Sounds more like surrender

Apparently the police managed to enforce their line early on. It read: Because of the high value of freedom of assembly on the one hand and the requirements for protection against infection on the other hand, one could only stand on the side of the road. It is simply not possible to break up demonstrations at which hygiene requirements are violated, because that endangers the health of the police officers, the demonstrators and, ultimately, the uninvolved citizens.

This assessment sounds more like surrender and not like an intelligent tactic. The police can propose such a procedure – but it is irresponsible if politicians do not try to exhaust the possibilities of the rule of law in order to avert harm to the general public.

Symbol politics also has an effect

Incidentally, the supreme administrative court of Baden-Württemberg already ruled that several city administrations were right before this “new Stuttgart 21”, which had not approved demonstrations by “lateral thinkers”. The judges had well-founded doubts about compliance with the hygiene requirements, they recognized a threat to security and public order and were of the opinion that the protection of central legal interests (in this case life and health) could only be guaranteed with difficulty. So the many administrations of other cities can feel right that they made sure that the scenes from Stuttgart do not repeat themselves this weekend.

Whether a demonstration is permitted or not is an individual decision that requires justification. But that also means that an attempt would have been made in Stuttgart to ban at least one of the registered demonstrations. Symbol politics also has an effect. Perhaps fewer demonstrators would have come then.

Courts have to provide a framework for political action

The interior committee of the state parliament will discuss the Stuttgart Easter chaos in a special meeting next week. If state and local politicians do not leave it to mutual accusations, but want to take precautions that Stuttgart does not become the capital of the Corona protests, then they should also take a look at the Corona regulations of other countries: In Brandenburg, demonstrations are limited to 500 participants which must also be “stationary”. So far, the courts have not overruled this ordinance.

In the rule of law, the courts can and must provide the framework for political action. However, there is one thing that neither politicians nor judges can prevent: an ever-increasing number of citizens in the pandemic behave in an antisocial and unsolidary manner. The social majority has to remind the minority of this again and again in the public debate.