AOn the platform nebenan.de, a woman is looking for comrades-in-arms. She lives on Oeder Weg in Frankfurt’s Nordend, for two weekends she has been watching the demonstration of “lateral thinkers” and opponents of vaccination, which now always parades through her street on Saturdays. She would like to do something to counter the march, but she is not calling for a counter-demonstration. She wants a quiet protest, so she suggests that people in the neighborhood hang a strip of cloth out the window or tie it to the fence in front of their home to show they disagree.

On the strips of fabric, she writes, you can leave messages: “We don’t think outside the box,” “Vaccinations save lives,” or “Freedom begins where I don’t endanger the lives of others.” With her appeal in the digital neighborhood forum, the woman wants to “get a ball rolling”. She also explains why this is important to her: “Because doing nothing is not a way for me.”

For weeks, the increasing number of protests by opponents of vaccination have kept the country in suspense, for weeks they have been dominating the news. Especially the so-called Monday walks attract a lot of attention because they are so unpredictable. As a rule, anti-vaccination opponents then roam the streets unannounced, sometimes peacefully and cooperatively with the police, sometimes aggressively and violently.

A dialogue is no longer possible

The protests are extremely heterogeneous. In some places, right-wing extremists mix with the demonstrators or even control the marches, elsewhere it is mainly people from the esoteric scene who march at the rallies. However, frustration with the back and forth of the rules and measures is likely to drive many of the protesters onto the streets, while others fear the economic consequences of fighting the pandemic.

Hauptwache – The FAZ newsletter for Rhein-Main Sunday to Thursday at 9 p.m SIGN IN



What has united the movement for a long time is radical opposition. The distrust of politics and the state runs deep among the demonstrators, and the parallels to the Pegida protests are obvious. The protesters usually no longer engage in dialogue or critical exchange. This has only just become apparent again in Frankenberg, Saxony: Michael Kretschmer, Saxony’s Prime Minister, came to the town near Chemnitz to talk to the demonstrators. But a conversation was impossible. The CDU politician was booed, insulted. “Go away,” chanted the angry crowd.

Why are there few rallies for vaccination?

Because of the unmanageable number of protests, but also because of the large number of reports about them, one could get the impression that the corona opposition would continue to grow. It often seems as if a large part of the country is rebelling against politicians and their medical research advisors. But that is completely wrong.

The many surveys carried out on the Corona regulations show it: An overwhelming majority supports the course of the federal and state governments in combating the pandemic. Acceptance of the measures intended to curb the spread of the virus remains consistently high. Restrictions on freedom for reasons of health protection are accepted and welcomed by a large majority. And the vaccination rate in the country is also an indication that the cautious German corona path is being approved.

“Everything will be fine”

But why does this majority remain so calm? Why don’t they go out in public, on the streets? Why are there so few rallies for vaccination, for science, for solidarity with the most vulnerable? Why does the minority and not the majority set the scene? And what would have to happen for something to change? At the very beginning of the pandemic, when life in the country shut down from one day to the next, the situation was different. Back then there was cohesion, back then a togetherness manifested itself.