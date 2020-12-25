A new large-scale corona demo was planned for December 30th in Berlin – but a court banned the plan. “Lateral thinking” founder Ballweg now surprises with an appeal.

Stuttgart / Munich – The founder of “Lateral thinking”-Initiative, Michael Ballweg, the followers of the movement has become one Break of the big demos called. In a video message on the side of the group “lateral thinking 711” from Stuttgart, Ballweg said that he would not register any more large demos until further notice. Instead, he wanted to use the winter to gather strength, he justified his approach. He recommends all “lateral thinking” groups throughout Germany to do the same.

Corona protests: lateral thinking founder wants to forego large demos for the time being – “Ask yourself to accept the ban”

Also with a view to the am December 30th in Berlin originally planned large demonstration he called on the “lateral thinking” supporters to stay at home and not to go to the federal capital on December 31 and January 1. On Wednesday it became known that the “lateral thinking” demonstration planned for December 30th in Berlin against state restrictions in the Corona crisis was banned. “I would like to ask you to accept the ban,” said Ballweg in the video. But he would be happy if there were still small gatherings in many places in Germany in accordance with the regulations of the countries stand.

Corona in Germany: Police trade unionists are calling for a general demo lockdown

Several lateral thinking demos were recently banned by the courts with reference to the protective measures in the wake of the corona pandemic. The Police union in Bavaria recently had one in view of the high number of infections general lockdown for meetings and demos required. The basic right to freedom of demonstration is correct and important. In times when visits to family and friends are kept to a minimum and curfews are imposed, it is not understandable why demos and meetings are still allowed, the regional association announced on Wednesday. Now have that Basic right to physical integrity higher priority.

The “lateral thinking” movement is meanwhile from State Office for the Protection of the Constitution in Baden-Württemberg observed. The State Office assigns several key players in the “lateral thinking” movement to the milieu of Reich citizens and self-administrators who deny the existence of the Federal Republic and deny democratic and constitutional structures. Incidents occurred in several demonstrations. The Stuttgart group “lateral thinking 711” is something like the nucleus of the meanwhile nationwide active Corona protest movement. (dpa / fn)

