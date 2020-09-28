The increasing numbers of infections keep the countries of the EU in suspense. At the same time, there is resistance to new corona measures.

Update from September 27, 2:27 p.m.: In view of the tense corona situation in France (see original report) “Drastic measures”. Without these measures, France would have one second wave * get to do, which will be much more difficult for hospitals and intensive care units to deal with than the first, an open letter from said seven medical professionalswho on Sunday in Journal du Dimanche has been published.

Spain, Israel, Great Britain and Italy have been implementing measures for almost two weeks – in some countries there are even Exit restrictions, according to the authors. “The health situation in France is no different from that in these countries.” The experts demand that masks always be worn – only people who live in a household could do without it.

“Companies and educational institutions should not be closed, but distance rules should be strictly enforced.” Also in Restaurants the mask must be worn – except when eating. “If these measures are applied starting this weekend and sustained for two to three weeks, they could bring the epidemic back down to Level from last June bring. “

Corona numbers are increasing rapidly: Protests in neighboring German country – Minister defends “maximum alert level”

Update from September 26th, 9:59 a.m.: Given the Corona demos in the region of Marseille has the French Minister of Health Olivier Véran defends the government’s course. The new measures are necessary “even if they are unpopular,” tweeted Véran on Friday on the occasion of his visit to the port metropolis on the Mediterranean. “Lives depend on it”he warned.

Protéger les habitants de la metropole d’Aix-Marseille, en situation d’alerte maximal face à la # COVID19 : c’est prendre les mesures qui s’imposent, même si elles sont impopulaires, même si elles sont difficiles à vivre, difficiles à prendre. Des vies en dépendent. – Olivier Véran (@olivierveran) September 25, 2020

According to the media, several hundred people protested against the closure of bars and restaurants in front of a courthouse in the city center. Véran had announced in the middle of the week that for Marseille and the overseas territory of Guadeloupe the “Maximum alert level” was called out. This results in special restrictions (see original report).

Corona numbers are increasing rapidly: Germany’s neighboring country is threatened with the next wave of chaos

Original report from September 25th:

Marseille – What they 14-day incidence from WHO is concerned, is the rather small EU-Balkan state Montenegro currently sadder Corona*-The front runner among the 27 Members: It was enclosed on September 25th 525. The incidence puts the number of newly reported cases in relation to 100,000 inhabitants. In second and third place are currently following Spain With 289 and Czech Republic With 229.

Just missed the top 3 France With 210 – and in Germany’s neighboring country the mood is in a pandemic flammable. France already has an initial strict one Lockdown behind. On Wednesday the government had it Corona requirements (especially for big cities) tightened:

For the first time since first corona wave * Paris hospitals do not have to be absolutely necessary again Operations cancel.

Paris hospitals do not have to be absolutely necessary again cancel. Gatherings from more than ten people in parks and squares, for example, are prohibited.

from more than in parks and squares, for example, are prohibited. Gyms and Sports halls must remain closed.

and must remain closed. In Paris and other major French cities is one Curfew from 22 o’clock.

and other major French cities is one from 22 o’clock. From the September 26th (Saturday) must be in from Infection events * particularly concerned Marseille close all bars and restaurants.

Corona numbers “explode” in France

That is precisely why the street protests are now. A number of restaurant owners threatened that Closing orders to disregard. Regional representatives of the southern French region (for which the Federal Foreign Office has issued a travel warning) called the tightening of the measures a “Collective punishment” and an “affront” by the Paris central government.

Just one day after the tightening of the corona measures, France recorded a new one record in the cases of infection. Within 24 hours 16,096 people tested positive. However, experts point out that the infection numbers in March and April because of the low test capacities only recorded a fraction of the actual infections and therefore cannot be compared with the figures since the start of the large-scale tests.

Coronavirus in France: “An epidemic cannot be played with”

Prime Minister Jean Castex tried to calm things down. “An epidemic cannot be played with”Castex warned on the transmitter France 2. In no case did he want to go to the rigorous exit restrictions must return as they had been between March and May.

On the day of France’s Corona record, the EU Disease Control Agency ECDC on Thursday expressed concern about the situation in seven EU countries, including Montenegro, Czech Republic and Spain. In detail, the EU experts came to the conclusion that Keep distance, Hygiene rules and the use of Face masks apparently alone cannot stop the spread of the virus. Therefore, the health systems should be strengthened and relatives of risk groups* be better protected.

Coronavirus in the EU: Mayor of Paris objects to corona measures

The Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo announced that she was against the new corona measures formal objection inserted. In particular, she criticized the fact that fitness studios and sports halls must remain closed. Sports help make people one “Strong immune system” she noticed on the television station France 3 on.

Il faut tout mettre en œuvre, dans une concertation totale, pour prévenir la recrudescence du # Covid19. Mais il est capital que les mesures soient proportionnées avec soin pour la vie sociale, le sport, la culture.

Engageons la discussion avec la @PrefPolice et les professionnels – Anne Hidalgo (@Anne_Hidalgo) September 23, 2020

“You have to do everything to contain Covid-19,” tweeted Hildago. “But it is essential that the measures are proportionate to the preservation of social, sporting and cultural life,” she tweeted. Many countries meanwhile tightened the restrictions. In England all restaurants and pubs have to close at 10 pm. Austria’s Chancellor Sebastian Kurz announced a ski season without après-ski parties.

Meanwhile, the situation in Great Britain is worsening. As n-tv now reports, citing the statistical office, the number of current new infections has risen to around 9,000. In the previous week, the country still had around 6,000 infections per day. (frs with material from dpa and AFP) * Merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital editorial network

