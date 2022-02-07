Home page world

From: Patrick Huljina

divide

What began as a protest by truck drivers against vaccination regulations is now a protest against the Canadian government’s corona measures. Ottawa is now in a state of emergency.

Ottawa – Just over a week ago, a convoy of hundreds of trucks arrived in the Canadian capital Ottawa. The so-called “Freedom Convoy” (translated: “Convoy of Freedom”) reached its destination after a protest march over 4400 kilometers across the country. Since then, the demonstrators have been holding out in the city near the Canadian Parliament. They are protesting against the government’s corona measures. The situation is “completely out of control,” Mayor Jim Watson said on Sunday (February 6). He declared a state of emergency.

Corona protests “completely out of control”: Canada’s capital Ottawa declares a state of emergency

According to Police Commissioner Peter Sloly, an estimated 5,000 people took part in the protests on Saturday (February 5). Around 1,000 trucks and other vehicles blocked parts of downtown Ottawa. Residents were urged to stay away from the center of Canada’s capital. The declaration of a state of emergency was necessary because of the “serious danger and threat to the safety of local residents” from the ongoing protests, Watson said in a statement on Sunday. The city needs more support from other municipalities and from the government.

The protests were triggered in January by vaccination requirements for truck drivers returning from the United States. In the meantime, the protests are directed against the state corona restrictions as a whole. Ottawa residents complained about the constant honking of the trucks and the harassment and verbal abuse from the demonstrators.

The trucker protest has now expanded into a large corona protest in Canada. © Adrian Wyld/dpa

Ottawa Mayor Watson: “We must take back our city”

“They’re making a party out of it,” Mayor Watson said. “We are clearly outnumbered and losing this fight,” he told the radio station CFRA. The number of demonstrators was far higher than that of the city’s police officers. “This has to be undone; we have to take back our city,” he demanded.

The police, meanwhile, announced decisive action to prevent people from supporting the protesters in their blockade. “Anyone trying to provide material support (fuel, etc.) to the demonstrators can be arrested,” the police said via Twitter. The first arrests have already been made. So far, 97 investigations have been initiated and 450 traffic tickets have been issued since Saturday. In addition, threatening emails to officials would be investigated.

A protest action by around 30 truckers in Québec City was canceled after a few hours on Sunday. However, the participants announced their return in two weeks when the ongoing carnival celebrations in the city have ended. Similar, albeit smaller, protests against the corona measures also took place in other Canadian cities such as Toronto. However, according to a recent survey, a large part of the Canadian population supports the government’s pandemic measures. According to official figures, more than 77 percent of the Canadian population is fully vaccinated. (ph with dpa and afp)