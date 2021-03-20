Again, opponents of the corona measures in Germany took to the streets. In Kassel there were fistfights.

Kassel – A corona demo escalated this Saturday. During protests against the lockdown * measures, there were massive clashes between the demonstrators and the police. According to the police, several thousand people were out and about in the city center and disregarded the instructions of the authorities during a demonstration that was not registered.

There were arrests and the use of pepper spray and batons when the “lateral thinkers” tried to break a police chain. There were also scuffles with counter-demonstrators.

Corona demo in Kassel: “In addition to violent verbal battles, fists also clash”

The colleagues from fr.de *who are on site write in their report: “Sometimes demonstrators meet counter-demonstrators on the Königsplatz, in addition to violent verbal battles, fists have already clashed here – although both sides repeatedly shout ‘No violence’. The Editorial network Germany (RND) reports that many did not wear mouth and nose protection.

A demo against the Corona * measures was also registered for this afternoon on Alexanderplatz in Berlin.

Corona demos in Dresden and Stuttgart: Protestors attack reporters

There were already riots last weekend. In Dresden on Saturday, despite the ban on a “lateral thinking” demonstration, hundreds of critics of the Corona * measures gathered in the city – at times the protests got out of control. Twelve police officers were injured and almost 50 crimes were recorded. Several state politicians accused the police and the interior minister of underestimating the situation and called for political reappraisal.

In Stuttgart on the same day, hundreds of people demonstrated against a year of lockdown policy, school closings, isolation and bankruptcies. After the demonstration broke up, media representatives were attacked. A television crew from Südwestrundfunk (SWR) was pelted with an object by a demonstration participant, a police spokesman said. Nobody was injured. A spokesman for the SWR confirmed the incident.

Protests against Corona measures in Germany: Police break up the demonstration in Munich

In numerous other cities, too, people took to the streets under the motto “One year of lockdown policy – enough”. In Munich, a demonstration with around 2500 participants was broken up because conditions * had not been met and the number of participants allowed had been exceeded.

According to the police, around 2,000 people demonstrated in Düsseldorf. The police counted up to 1,000 demonstrators in Berlin, and there were hundreds each in Kiel, Hanover, Erfurt, Cottbus and Potsdam. (dpa / AFP / frs) * Merkur.de is an offer from I.PPEN.MEDIA