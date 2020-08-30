The call for the police to crack down on the corona deniers is understandable. It is not an adequate answer from the left. On the contrary.

Where, yes, where is the water cannon? And why don’t the police take action? Like she does with left-wing demos? With all the might of the state? In view of the massive violations of the demonstration requirements during the mass parade of the corona deniers: inside questions arose on Saturday – and they were asked many times on the sidelines of the protests, in conversations and the omnipresent social media, especially on the social left.

That is more than understandable. And yet completely wrong. This left longing for a strong state has to worry almost as much as the unbearable and growing protest mixture of corona skeptics, Reich citizens, esoterics critical of the state and other hippies. Because there is no doubt that criticism of excessive, overly harsh and overarching police operations against left-wing protests is appropriate and unfortunately necessary again and again. Precisely for this reason, however, any desire for more police violence is prohibited, no matter how tempting it may be at first glance.

You also have to leave your baton in your belt. And take a closer look instead. The Berlin police also opened their water cannons on Saturday – as a threatening gesture. But they were not actually used. Incidentally, this is almost a tradition of the capital city police. For more than ten years she has been using her luxury water pistols to water trees that are starving in summer. But unlike their colleagues in other federal states, Berlin law enforcement officers are very reluctant to water demonstrators inside, regardless of whether they come from the right or left. And that’s good.

You should also be cautious about criticizing the fact that the police in front of the Reichstag building allowed themselves to be overrun by fans of the stairs on the right. Because it implies the demand for an arming of the security forces, which from a left-wing perspective nobody can seriously want.

A good sign for the democratic state

Bypassing police chains has always been part of the standard of all movements – also and especially in protests from the left. With the five-finger tactic once devised by anti-nuclear activists, with which demonstrators split into several small groups flow around police chains, it even became a central form of action – most recently during the anti-coal protests from the end Terrain.

The fact that the police do not represent an absolutely insurmountable power during protests – whether in a lignite mine or at the gate in front of the Reichstag – is a good sign for the democratic state of this republic. Proportionality must be preserved, especially when working in the shadow of Parliament. Because what happened? A few hundred people ran up a flight of stairs. Yes, with flags that are unbearable because of their symbolic power. But nothing more.

The would-be subversives even allowed only three officers to stop them. One could almost get the impression that the high-spirited people showed their respect for the House of Parliament in the end. A revolutionary act that should worry you so much that you have to use force to counter it looks different.

Thinking about the events on Saturday left should therefore focus less on the behavior of the police than on one’s own experience of protests. It quickly becomes clear that moments like the joke on the stairs in front of the Bundestag are meaningful for every movement. Its importance extends far beyond the moment – outward, but above all inward. This creates myths from which every movement draws strength. They release energies so much that the activists completely overestimate their importance.

A protest from civil society would be necessary

But how should one deal with it from the left? In the case of Pegida, AfD demos and other right-wing extremists, the left-wing public has long relied on local counter-protests to counter the megalomania of the right. To put it into perspective. Finally, with the indivisible demo in autumn 2018, an unmistakable signal was set – precisely because it was not a counter-demo, not an attempt to prevent something, but a specially created uprising by civil society against the right wing.

Something similar is urgently needed right now. The potential is definitely there. Surveys show that the vast majority of German citizens consider the restrictions imposed because of the pandemic, such as mask requirements and requests for distance, to be appropriate. Or even for being too lax. But a mass demonstration for the acceptance of corona protective measures? That would be downright absurd. That leaves you perplexed. Really at a loss.

But can this perplexity be an argument to call for more state power?