Police officers overtake the march with the protesters in Greiz. © Roda / B & S / dpa

Several people were injured in corona protests in Thuringia. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Schwesig is attacking “a radicalizing group”.

Greiz – Again there were demonstrations at the weekend and people were injured again. Several demonstrators and police officers were injured during a protest against the federal and state corona policy in Greiz, East Thuringia. About 400 people took part in the action on Saturday evening, as a spokesman for the state operations center of the Thuringian police said on request, according to dpa.

The police have stopped the planned move through the city. Pepper spray and batons were used. Six demonstrators and four police officers were injured. In Greiz there had already been clashes between demonstrators and police in the past few weeks.

Injured in Corona protest in Greiz: Several criminal charges

More than 1000 participants came to protest actions on New Year’s Day in Thuringia: 350 in Bad Liebenstein, 200 in Rudolstadt and around 70 each in Sondershausen and Sömmerda. The elevators were not registered, said the police spokesman. Minimum distances were not observed, and masks were often not worn.

In Greiz, 20 criminal charges were made, among other things because of resistance to law enforcement officers, insults and bodily harm. There were also reports of violations of the current ordinance and the Assembly Act. According to the police, around 370 people in Thuringia took part in six protests against the corona policy on New Year’s Eve.

Schwesig attacks vaccination opponents: “Fascist action”

Manuela Schwesig (SPD), Prime Minister of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania (archive picture) © Jens Büttner / dpa

Manuela Schwesig, Prime Minister of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, switched to attack. “There is a radicalizing group that accuses the state of fascist action, but uses such methods itself,” she wrote in a letter to SPD members, from which, among other things, the Nordkurier quoted. These people would not engage in a factual discussion, instead using threats and violence to enforce their demands. She defended the politics of her state government and called for vaccinations.

There are riots and riots in Germany time and again. For example, a window in the constituency office of the CDU member of the Bundestag Marco Wanderwitz was recently damaged in the Saxon town of Zwönitz. The investigations would indicate the use of pyrotechnics, said a spokesman for the Chemnitz police department on Saturday evening. On New Year’s Eve, the pane of the Cologne constituency office was thrown in by Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD). The state security has started the investigation, said a police spokesman. (dpa / cibo)