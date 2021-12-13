Home page politics

Reporter Julia Rauch is harassed by men in front of the camera. © Screenshot / oe24

Tens of thousands took to the streets in Vienna to protest against Corona measures. A reporter was harassed by a demonstrator.

Vienna / Munich – Due to increasing corona infections and incidences, the Austrian government decided a few weeks ago to lock down and make vaccinations mandatory for February. Shortly before the end of the lockdown, around 44,000 people took to the streets in Vienna to demonstrate against pandemic measures, according to the authorities.

An outrageous scene took place at these demonstrations. A reporter from the Austrian broadcaster OE24 was harassed by two demonstrators in the middle of a live broadcast on the street. One of the men even approached from behind and tried to kiss her. The attack was strongly condemned on social media.

Corona demo in Vienna: man grabs reporter by the shoulders – and tries to kiss her

On Saturday (11th December) reported the reporter Julia Rauch from the ongoing demonstrations in the Austrian capital in a live broadcast. In the background, the demonstrators passed Rauch. Suddenly two men approached and harassed the journalist.

One of the men stood next to Rauch and held out his hand. He held a small bottle of schnapps in front of the reporter for a few seconds and showed it to the camera. There was also a physical assault when another man approached from behind. The protester grabbed the reporter’s shoulders from behind and tried to kiss her.

Corona demo in Vienna: reporter reacts to assault – “has now become routine”

The reporter Julia Rauch spoke to OE24 about the incident. In the meantime, attacks on the press have become routine, she stressed. In the past, too, she had to experience slogans like “lying press”. Focused on reporting on the demonstrations, she ignored the harassment of the men, Rauch said.

“If it had taken longer now, I would have tried to push the person away, to withdraw a bit, to distance myself,” stated the journalist. At that moment, however, this was not possible because everything happened very quickly. She also commented on the attack on Twitter.

Corona protests: Twitter audience condemns attack on journalist – “shameless and sexist behavior”

The incident was strongly condemned on social media. Numerous users described the attack on the journalist as “disgusting” or “disgusting”. Rauch was “sexually harassed in the most repulsive manner”, wrote a Twitter user and complained about the quiet “general echo”.

Participants and supporters of the demonstrations were also outraged by the actions of the men. One user described the incident as “shameless and sexist behavior”. Such behavior is “just disgusting”, commented another user and added: “I can only be ashamed of myself. In addition, it doesn’t look as if the two gentlemen are taking their right to demonstrate seriously. ”The broadcaster asked viewers for information about the man’s identity. (bb)