AFestival mood is building up on Berliner Strasse. The demonstrators begin to dance around a handcart on which a massive loudspeaker is enthroned. “Dance, dance, dance for your life”, you can hear the voice of the singer Henning Wehland. A woman has thrown herself into a rabbit costume, she is spinning in circles, holding an oversized syringe in her hand. “The booster bunny is coming soon,” says the sign hanging around her neck.

A few steps behind you can see a flatbed truck, which is being danced on so wildly that it shakes violently. A tie-dye cloth hangs on the side of the car, a chain of lights under the roof, the DJ wears an anonymous mask. He’s now playing a booming piece of techno and the people around the car are cheering. With their party on the street, they want to set an example against compulsory vaccination. There are certainly around 5,000 demonstrators peacefully marching through downtown Frankfurt on this Saturday afternoon.

Increasing protest against the pandemic policy

The start and end point of their protest march is Holzhausenpark in the north end. The route runs along the streets of the inner city ring road, past Eschenheimer Tor, Konstablerwache, Paulskirche and Roßmarkt. The protest against the pandemic policy has recently increased again in Frankfurt. There are rallies almost every day. The marches on Saturdays are among those with the most participants.

The demonstration shows how heterogeneous the scene is. Seniors in functional clothing run alongside alternatives with Rasta curls, and many parents have brought their young children with them. Banners with the red, five-pointed star of the communists are waved, as are rainbow flags and the emblem of the peace movement, the white dove on a blue background.







Flag of US right-wing extremists right in the middle

Many are holding red heart-shaped balloons. You can also see the American Gadsden flag, which shows a rattlesnake and the words “Don’t tread on me”. She is a symbol of the far right in the United States. The rioters who stormed the Capitol also carried the snake flag with them.

The rejection of the corona vaccinations unites the protest. At the opening rally in Holzhausenpark, a speaker speaks of “apartheid against the unvaccinated”, a man calls the vaccination of children “a rape”, “Vaccination compulsion = genocide” is written on a poster.







“We are not bad guys and we are not right-wingers”

If you talk to the demonstrators, many of them emphasize that they are “not Nazis”. “We fight for democracy and freedom, we are not extremists,” says a man in a blue down jacket. “We’re not bad guys and we’re not right-wingers either, please believe us,” appealed a woman in a black coat.

But just a few moments later, a woman walks down the street holding a hand-sewn black, white, and red imperial flag. At the demonstration, nobody seems to mind. “Germany is occupied, the FRG is a company,” she snaps. What the woman spreads are slogans of the so-called Reich Citizens’ Movement.



Striking: protest in Frankfurt against the Corona policy

:



Image: Ilkay Karakurt



Now and then there are counter-protests, on Eschersheimer Landstrasse, at Eschenheimer Tor, at Roßmarkt, on Oeder Weg, where residents with signs have gathered in front of a Gründerzeit building. But there are only a few who have followed the calls to oppose the opponents of vaccination. Your contradiction fizzles out almost unnoticed. Around 7 p.m. the train reaches Holzhausenpark again. “Oh, how nice, oh, how nice, you haven’t seen anything like that for a long time,” sings a group of demonstrators.