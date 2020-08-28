The pending court judgments are now eagerly awaited for the ban on some demonstrations imposed in Berlin on Saturday. The organizers are apparently of little interest in the outcome of the case law.

Because of the dispute over the banned large-scale demonstration against the Corona policy, Interior Senator Andreas Geisel has warned of a conflict-ridden weekend in Berlin. There are increasing calls on the internet to go to the capital.

URegardless of the ban and expected court rulings on the planned demonstration against the Corona policy on Saturday in Berlin, the organizers continue to call on many channels to participate. “A demo does not need a permit, it is our basic right to be able to assemble,” wrote the initiators of the Stuttgart initiative, lateral thinking 711 in the messenger service Telegram. “The demo is taking place.” The Berlin police received 5,000 registrations for further demonstrations by Friday morning, as a spokeswoman said.

There were numerous calls for such registrations as a substitute for the prohibited demonstration on the Internet. Demonstrations can be registered informally and quickly on the website of the Berlin police’s assembly authority. The organizers of lateral thinking wrote: “It is impossible to cancel all these demos in general.” Berlin is therefore always worth a trip.

The decision of the Berlin Administrative Court on the police ban on the demonstration will be made on Friday (today). Both the organizers and the police want to go to the Higher Administrative Court in the event of a defeat.

The reason for the ban was given by the police that the gathering of tens of thousands of people – often without a mask or distance – posed too high a health risk for the population. This was already shown by the demonstration against the Corona policy on August 1 in Berlin, during which most of the demonstrators consciously ignored hygiene rules.

Berlin Senate is under pressure

The Senate and the police are under pressure because of the ban and a lot of criticism. Interior Senator Andreas Geisel (SPD) explained the decision in numerous interviews and statements. Most recently he spoke in the “Süddeutsche Zeitung” of originally 50,000 expected demonstrators. Many of them are “from the right-wing extremist spectrum with a considerable potential for aggression”.

There are significant threats of violence, said Geisel. “That worries us seriously. But we have brought together thousands of police officers from other federal states and from the federal government in order to be able to guarantee security. ”He and his authority would also be addressed. “The threats that have been received here since the ban are too massive. In terms of quantity and aggressiveness, that exceeds anything I’ve experienced so far. “

Berlin’s police chief Barbara Slowik wanted to inform about the ban on assemblies and measures taken by the police on Friday afternoon (12 noon). The police had already provided numerous barriers in the government district as of Thursday.

Left groups and initiatives want to protest against the planned corona demonstration on Saturday. From 9.30 a.m. the Berlin Alliance against the Right is calling for a rally at the memorial for the Sinti and Roma murdered under National Socialism at the Brandenburg Gate. Motto: “No place for Nazis”. The mountain party is organizing a rally at the Friedrichstrasse station from 10 a.m. onwards under the title “People of the perpetrators looking for the role of victims?” A bicycle parade is to start from there at 12 noon.