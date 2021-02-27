W.hen the coronavirus spreads in the human body, it can wreak havoc there. Almost all of the so-called corona deaths do not die from the virus, but from its immediate consequences. But the horror of this pandemic is not limited to medical findings, it is not just evident in medical records. The second problem of the pathogen is that it shakes the foundations of the community. Corona provokes the question of which strategy is not only effective, but also fair – with lockdown, with vaccination, with the idea of ​​what comes afterwards.

There is a reason why medical and ethical issues so often collide in the face of this crisis. The risk of getting seriously ill with Covid-19 is unevenly distributed, especially age is decisive. Young people can also get seriously ill with Covid-19, but it mainly affects the elderly. It doesn’t take a pandemic to argue about whether the generation contract is still fair to both sides. But the health crisis throws a dangerous spotlight on it.

Second-rate vaccines for young top performers?

Since the first lockdown, the perception has persisted that the government is primarily forcing the young to give up in order to protect the old. The more livelihoods threatened by the lockdown, the louder the question of proportionality was raised. The vaccination debate, of all things, made the rift even deeper. While the superior mRNA vaccines are being withheld for the elderly, the unpopular Astra-Zeneca vector vaccine is being administered to younger people, currently primarily medical staff.

The fact that Astra-Zeneca’s vaccine is not recommended for seniors has not taken the edge off the discussion, on the contrary. In the social networks, many vent their displeasure that the young top performers in particular are being fobbed off with the supposedly second-rate vaccine.

The debate about so-called privileges for vaccinated people is also under the rubrum of injustice. Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU) emphasizes again and again that he would find it unfair if a group were not only vaccinated first, but were then allowed to visit restaurants and theaters again first. That would not only be pragmatic, it would also be easy to justify. The fear of social strife drives those responsible to make factually unreasonable assessments.

There are legitimate warnings that the consequences of the lockdown for younger people should be given more attention. Above all, the loss of social contacts affects the souls of children and young people more than initially thought. Just a few days ago, doctors wrote an open letter to the federal government. They warned of increased “anxiety disorders, depression, sleep disorders, eating disorders and substance abuse” in younger patients. These are serious problems, not trivialities.

The elderly bear the greatest risk in the pandemic

There is no doubt that society has been paying a high price for months in order to protect those particularly at risk from infection as well as possible. The cynical question of whether the government should set a price limit in such a bill is by no means new. Almost two decades ago, the now deceased CDU politician Philipp Missfelder believed that he had recognized a “betrayal of the generations”. He said: “I don’t think much of it if 85-year-olds still get artificial hip joints at the expense of the solidarity community.” Rightly.

This mistake must not be repeated now. And there are ways to avoid it. Anyone who doubted the point of a hip operation at the time should have got an idea of ​​how much quality of life is lost when every step causes pain. The same applies to the current situation of senior citizens under different circumstances. Even younger people certainly don’t want to end up in an intensive care unit.