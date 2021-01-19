Several countries set up arrests for permanent pensioners. However, the number of cases is manageable. The left calls for clarification instead of repression.

BERLIN taz | On the very north edge of Dresden, in a building that was once intended as refugee accommodation, the renitents are to be locked up. According to the Saxon Ministry of Health, custody for those who refuse corona quarantines will be set up there from next week. He should have three places.

A spokeswoman refers to the Infection Protection Act, Paragraph 30: According to this, infected people should be “segregated” in order to protect others from infection – and be it, as a last option, with “compulsory placement”.

Saxony is not alone with this measure. Other countries are also currently setting up detention places for those who refuse to quarantine, some already have them in operation. At first she had world reported about it. And all countries refer to the Infection Protection Act.

Saxony’s Ministry of Health emphasizes that it is about an ultima ratio. If a person opposes an imposed quarantine, first follow a warning from the health department, then a fine procedure. The office could only apply for placement in court proceedings if the refusal continued. This is actually intended in locked hospitals. Since the clinics are currently “absolutely” needed for seriously ill patients, the arrest in Dresden will now be created.

Quarantine arrest next to juvenile prison

Schleswig-Holstein is also following this path. A quarantine residue is being set up there on the outskirts of Neumünster, on the grounds of the Moltsfelde juvenile detention center. According to Sönke Schulz, head of the responsible district assembly, the building is separated from youth arrest and ready for use at the beginning of February. Six people could be accommodated. They would be guarded in shifts by 30 former police and judicial officers who volunteered.

Schulz also names arrest as a last resort if conditions and “threats” are repeatedly broken. But he emphasizes: “The fight against the pandemic depends on acceptance among the population. This would suffer if the non-compliance with guidelines were inconsequential. ”The isolation of infected people is“ an essential element in getting the infection process under control, ”said Schulz. “If you don’t adhere to it, you endanger other people.”

30 fixed in Brandenburg

In Baden-Württemberg, too, two clinics are to have places available for those who refuse quarantine in the future, while decentralized accommodations are planned in other countries. The numbers of recalcitrant objectors are manageable, however. In Schleswig-Holstein, Sönke Schulz speaks of individuals “who are a lot of work for the authorities and pose a threat to others”. Saxony has so far not reported any case in which arrest would have been necessary.

In Brandenburg, on the other hand, one has longer experience. There, quarantine objectors without symptoms of illness have been taken to the former deportation detention center at Schönefeld Airport since May 2020, and then to the empty deportation prison in Eisenhüttenstadt from June. According to the Interior Ministry, this has since affected almost 30 people who were each detained for five to ten days. But nobody is currently sitting there either.

There is also criticism of the approach from politics. Achim Kessler, health policy spokesman for the Left, told the taz: “We no longer need repression and coercion, but investments in protection and health education.” These included free masks for everyone, faster vaccinations and binding regulations and controls at workplaces.