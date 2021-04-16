ofFabian Mueller shut down

Karl Lauterbach drew attention to a study on sporting activity and the consequences of corona disease on Twitter. The results are clear.

Berlin – SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach has been using the social network Twitter as a mouthpiece for many years. Lauterbach has now sent more than 8,000 tweets around the world, for a little more than a year mainly with one content: the corona virus. The medical graduate repeatedly draws attention to scientific studies on Covid-19, usually combined with a call for stricter measures to combat the pandemic.

But Lauterbach had good news on Wednesday. The SPD politician wrote: “The US study clearly shows that regular sport greatly reduces the risk of severe Covid disease and death from Covid.” This has so far been a plausible conclusion, but has not been proven. But it is also clear, according to Lauterbach: “Those who never do sport have three times more mortality than athletes.”

In the study by the US researcher Robert Sallis, which Lauterbach cited here, 48,840 patients with positive corona diagnosis were asked about their physical activity. The aim was to compare hospitalization rates and patient mortality related to exercise. Sallis found that inactive corona patients had a 2.26-fold increased risk of hospitalization, a 1.73-fold increased risk of admission to the intensive care unit and a 2.49-fold increased risk of death compared with physically active Corona Patients have.

In conclusion, Sallis recommended that health authorities “promote more physical activity” and incorporate sport into the “medical routine”. The research team around Sallis published his study and the associated data in British Journal of Sports Medicine. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, CDC for short, an agency of the US Department of Health, had already defined obesity as a risk factor for a serious corona disease months ago. So far, however, there has been no data linking sporting activity with corona disease. (fmü)