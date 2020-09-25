Due to Corona, the alliance “End of Grounds” has to record the data of the participants in case of excavator blockades. It has developed its own procedures for this.

FREIBURG taz Illegal actions actually do not get along well with the collection of contact data. In times of Corona, however, the radical climate protectors from Endegebiet are now trying to do the balancing act.

On this weekend, Endegebiet organized actions of civil disobedience in the Rhenish lignite mining area. They want to block excavators, rails and gas pipelines to protest against the generation of electricity from fossil fuels. Several thousand people are spread across nine decentralized camps.

Since these are the first climate camps since the outbreak of the pandemic, the activists have come up with a sophisticated hygiene concept with the option of anonymous tracing. Each participant receives a five-digit Corona ID on a wristband.

For every joint activity, from manning the excavator to kitchen work in the camp, the Corona IDs of those involved are noted, but not the type of activity. Later, the participants should regularly anonymously use their Corona ID to query a website whether they have had contact with an infected person.

Contact details required

However, the complex system was not enough for the NRW authorities. They demanded that the contact data, i.e. names, addresses, telephone numbers and e-mail addresses of all participants be recorded so that the health department can notify contact persons of infected people. On the other hand, Ende Terrain sued the Higher Administrative Court in Münster, which however confirmed the condition.

In order to save the weekend of the campaign, Ende Ende accepted the conditions, but tried to implement them with a “trustee system”. The contact details are now stored in encrypted form by a “very solidarity” lawyer from Cologne. They are only issued to health authorities. According to the action’s legal team, seizure by the police would only be possible with a court order and only in the case of “serious crimes”.

“As a rule, however, we are only accused of minor offenses, such as trespassing,” says the Ende Terrain website, which is why confiscation of the data is “extremely unlikely”. To be on the safe side, there is also a warning: “If you stick to the consensus of action, this will relatively certainly not happen.

Controls in Aachen

There had been controls in the Aachen camp on Thursday evening. According to the end of the terrain, several hundred police officers were involved. The camp was threatened with evacuation if the contact details were not fully recorded. “Often we only had an email or a phone number, but the police wanted us to record both,” said Ende Terrain spokeswoman Paula Eisner. In a night shift, the data for the more than 300 camp participants were then completed. On Friday morning, the police and the health department were satisfied. The data remained with the organizers.