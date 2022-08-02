San Francisco (dpa)

More vegetables and apples, and less demand for fast food… These are the findings of a study conducted in the United States on changing dietary habits during the Corona pandemic period, and the study conducted by a team from Boston University of America relied on tweets related to healthy food on Twitter during the pandemic period.

The comparison showed that tweets related to healthy food increased by 20.5% during the pandemic, while tweets related to fast food decreased by 9.4. The study indicated that the closure of restaurants prompted many to change their eating habits.