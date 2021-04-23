ofMarion Neumann shut down

Closed schools, shops and cultural sites: this will soon be back to normal in Tübingen as well. The corona model project in the city is ended.

Tübingen – Great hopes were placed in the project. But now the Tübingen Corona model project is ended after six weeks. The reason is the newly adopted federal emergency brake. "So from Monday everything will be closed for us too. Theater, trade, schools and daycare centers, "says Mayor Boris Palmer (Greens) on Facebook.

The decision was communicated by the CDU constituency member Annette Widmann-Mauz. “After today’s decision by the Bundestag, our CDU constituency member announced to the press that the Tübingen model test must now end. The incidence in the county is just way too high at 180, “said Palmer on Wednesday (April 21) on his Facebook page.

Tübingen: Corona model project stopped after the federal emergency brake – Palmer takes a stand

In the same posting, the Green politician expressed harsh criticism of the decision. He pointed out that the incidence in Tübingen had been consistently below 100 for two weeks. “The increase only takes place outside of Tübingen and has now reached the value of 240, while we are at 91,” he wrote. The last reported value for the city was 91.8 on Wednesday, according to the Ministry of Social Affairs. The value for the district was given as 181.5. “In the emergency brake, the numbers rise unchecked, our model keeps the numbers down,” he criticized the decision further.

Only recently, however, the project seemed to be on the brink of failure – and that due to the high number of infections. Even Palmer's Corona officer was shocked. Despite the high numbers, Palmer stuck to the modified model in Tübingen.

In the video: Despite increasing numbers, Tübingen has been allowed to remain a model project so far

So far, people in Tübingen have been able to get tested for the corona virus free of charge at several stations since March 16. With the certificates of the results, the day tickets, they can then go to shops, the hairdresser or even to theaters and museums. The project was accompanied by, among others, the Tübingen infectiologist Peter Kremsner.

Corona model project in Tübingen stopped – lockdown rules from next Monday

Now the project will soon be a thing of the past. As Palmer announced in his Facebook post, the lockdown rules, which also apply in the rest of Germany, will come into force next Monday (April 26).

The showcase project had already been extended twice and caused a sensation nationwide. SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach had already called for such attempts to be stopped before the end. "You are giving the wrong signal," he wrote on Twitter. (nema with dpa)

