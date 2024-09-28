Home page policy

After Olaf Scholz’s election victory, Angela Merkel and he temporarily fought together against Corona. © John Macdougall/AFP Pool/dpa

The traffic light actually agrees: the fight against the corona pandemic, which was led at the time by the Chancellery and the health department, should be examined. The emphasis is on actually.

Berlin – In the dispute over a comprehensive analysis of Corona, the FDP is insisting on a study commission, contrary to the ideas of the SPD. The FDP is “not available” for the citizens’ assembly favored by the SPD, said the parliamentary managing director of the FDP parliamentary group, Stephan Thomae, to the German Press Agency.

The then Chancellor Angela Merkel also based her anti-Corona course on the President of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), Lothar Wieler. © Michael Kappeler/dpa-pool/dpa

SPD parliamentary group vice-president Dagmar Schmidt told the partner newspapers of the Neue Berliner Editorial Society (NBR): “To our great regret, we have not yet been able to reach a sufficient agreement in the traffic light to deal with the corona pandemic as comprehensively and sustainably as we as the SPD would like. “

Random selection?

The SPD had favored a citizens’ assembly. The first such parliamentary committee with randomly selected participants presented recommendations on nutrition policy. The FDP, on the other hand, proposes a study commission with MPs and experts.

“An exclusively social approach to the corona pandemic through a citizens’ assembly, as the SPD demands, is by far not enough,” said Thomae. The FDP won’t go along with that. “We want a comprehensive political and scientific review, we spoke out early on in favor of a parliamentary committee of inquiry and we also consider a real commission of inquiry with scientists to be a useful instrument.” But there was resistance to this.

Does the SPD want to water down proposals?

With a view to the debates in the traffic light, Thomae spoke of “attempts to water down and weaken our proposals”. The FDP politician said: “Apparently the SPD has no real interest in a thorough investigation.”

The Ministry of Health was essentially responsible for Corona policy, led by Jens Spahn (CDU) at the time of the Corona outbreak and the first waves of its spread in Germany. After the 2021 federal election, Karl Lauterbach (SPD) took over. The general line was set by the Chancellery under Angela Merkel (CDU) and then Olaf Scholz (SPD).

SPD for complete fluoroscopy

Schmidt said: “We want to shed light on all levels: the federal, state and local governments are involved, as are the citizens.” She added: “Unfortunately, our high demands for this sustainable approach to the pandemic could not be met with the FDP.”

Wagenknecht wants a committee of inquiry

The responsible CDU MP Philipp Amthor (CDU) sees this as “renewed evidence of the traffic light’s inability to act and reach agreement”. A few days ago, the Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW) called for a Corona investigation committee. The AfD supports this. dpa