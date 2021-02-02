Everyone is still in the middle of the corona crisis, but the long-term losers have already been determined. It is those who actually always lose when there is something to lose in Germany: the poor and the chronically ill. One could have seen it coming, yes should have. However, the government does not seem to take this social reality into account.

Most recently, this was shown by the discussion about stricter mask requirements in public spaces. The social rift that runs through the republic became so concrete that poverty could no longer be ignored for a moment. Suddenly it became apparent that there are people in Germany – still one of the richest industrialized countries in the world – who cannot afford FFP2 masks. It was only three days after the introduction of the extended mask requirement that the government decided to provide those in need with a set of free masks.

The partial blindness to the needy is symptomatic. Often enough, they and their needs are treated like a pesky side note. Unsurprisingly, it took a year for the poorest and their problems to move onto the political agenda.

If higher Hartz IV crisis rates or special grants are required, this can be called overdue. Because it was quickly clear that the coronavirus increases social inequalities, it has been pointed out many times. During the crisis, auxiliary jobs disappeared more quickly, many poorly paid people were and have been on short-time work and thus slipped into the social insignificance.

[Wenn Sie alle aktuellen Entwicklungen zur Coronavirus-Pandemie live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

Often enough, financial emergencies, which are an easily calculable and manageable problem, then turn into much more elusive mental emergencies. Stress, insecurities, loneliness are reactions of the soul that are often suppressed anyway, and even more so in a pandemic – especially if you still live under socially difficult conditions. This can lead to depression, anxiety, and obsessive-compulsive disorder.

The corona crisis hits the poorest in society particularly hard. Photo: imago images

It is difficult to predict who will recover and who will not. What is known, however, is that a lot of things that normally help in mental emergencies are currently not possible: social contacts, everyday routine. What can you do? A first step would be to recognize the socio-psychological consequences of the crisis more clearly than before. From a political point of view, this only happens occasionally.

Angela Merkel recently emphasized surprisingly emotionally, it breaks her “heart, how many people have died in loneliness”, and every now and then the possible psychological stress that school closings can be for children and their families. But these considerations have no real space. Rather, it sounds like “Can you please pull yourself together”.

When it comes to fates, it is those of companies

Politics doesn’t seem to make sense of the psychological of the situation. The pandemic questions of the day, the more technical discussions about contact restrictions, financial questions, economic aid, are more preferred and more detailed. If the fate of companies is the subject of intense debate, it is that of companies, and billions in the billions are invested in saving them. Mental illness and poverty are apparently considered – never supposed to appear on any balance sheets? – Collateral damage rather tolerated. But they too have a price.

[Behalten Sie den Überblick: Corona in Ihrem Kiez. In unseren Tagesspiegel-Bezirksnewslettern berichten wir über die Krise und die Auswirkungen auf Ihren Bezirk. Kostenlos und kompakt: leute.tagesspiegel.de]

The situation is made more difficult by a paradox: Although the pandemic increases both social tension and psychological problems, it also makes both more invisible at the same time, since everyone is called to retreat into private life. Therefore, the discussion that has now flared up about a Hartz IV crisis surcharge should finally be the political focus of those who are only too happy to be forgotten.

And it is also the responsibility of the citizens, all of us, to look there and help where not only the viruses but also poverty and depression are rampant.