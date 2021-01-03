The Corona problem in the Premier League is getting more and more drastic. Reported on Sunday Manchester city two more positive test results.
The number of cases in England’s top division is higher than ever. Ironically, around the traditionally hot phase at the end of the year, the corona situation comes to a head. Initial discussions about stopping the league in the meantime have already been initiated.
Before the top game against Chelsea on Sunday afternoon, Manchester City reported two more cases. Defender Eric Garcia and a staff member tested positive. Gabriel Jesus and Kyle Walker were hit about a week ago. It is unclear whether the game against Chelsea can take place.
Leave a Reply