The new vaccination round against corona will most likely start on Monday 2 October. According to the RIVM health institute, about 4.8 million people will probably receive an invitation to get a shot in the third week of September. The GGDs are currently busy recruiting staff to staff the sports halls and other injection locations again.

“In addition to stimulants, doctors and nurses, many extra people are also needed for administration and coordination,” says a spokesman for GGD Gelderland-Zuid. But that’s probably not a problem. “We are prepared with all the ups and downs in recent years.”

However, plenty of people are still being recruited. For example, a planner is still being sought for the GGD Gelderland-Midden, which must start on September 11. According to the RIVM, the letters about the autumn injection are sent around mid-September.

Flu shot invitation

According to the Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport, the groups that are eligible for a corona shot in the fall are people aged 60 and older, adults and children who run a higher risk of infection (due to an immune disorder, for example) and adults from medical risk groups who receive an annual invitation for the flu jab.

When sending the invitation, a distinction is made between over-70s and over-60s. The over-70s will receive an invitation for the autumn test with a concrete date, time and location. People over 60 must make an appointment themselves. This is done via the national appointment site, which also shows the exact dates and times at the locations.

Sports halls and community centers

As with previous vaccination rounds against the corona virus, the GGDs will use sports halls and halls in community centers, among other things. People who cannot come to a vaccination location themselves can register for a home vaccination at the start of the vaccination campaign via a national telephone number, the GGD reports. After this, the regional GGD will contact you to schedule an appointment for a home vaccination.

Healthcare employees who have direct contact with patients will also be given the opportunity to get a corona shot. Furthermore, pregnant women are offered the vaccination throughout the year in the 22nd week of their pregnancy. According to the Health Council, a corona shot for the entire population is not necessary because people under the age of 60 are already sufficiently protected by vaccinations and previous infections and because the chance of becoming seriously ill is relatively small. But those who do not fall under the vaccination target group, for example, but have a vulnerable family member, can still get the vaccination.

An even newer variant has emerged in four countries, of course it is unknown whether the vaccine remains effective against it Bert Mulder, Medical microbiologist CWZ

The general practitioners have no role in the new corona vaccinations. That vaccine must be kept very cold and people must be observed for up to 15 minutes after vaccination, which is somewhat difficult for GPs to organize. However, according to doctor-microbiologist Bert Mulder of the Canisius-Wilhelmina Hospital in Nijmegen, it would have been better to combine the organization of the corona vaccination and the flu jab and have both done by, for example, the GP or – as in Germany and France – the pharmacists. “Because it probably increases enthusiasm in the same risk group.”

According to him, it remains to be seen how well the vaccine will work. The idea is to vaccinate with a vaccine adapted to corona variant that is now dominant. "But we are now seeing an increase due to Eris (a recent corona variant, ERR) and an even newer variant has emerged in four countries," says Mulder. "It is unknown, of course, whether the vaccine remains effective against it."