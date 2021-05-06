Berlin (dpa)

FIFA announced the postponement of the African qualifying matches for the 2022 World Cup, which were scheduled for next month, as a result of the Corona pandemic.

The FIFA statement said: It can be emphasized that, in coordination with the African Union (CAF), and taking into account the current turmoil caused by the Corona pandemic, and the need to ensure the best conditions of play for all teams, it was agreed to postpone the African qualifiers.

The matches will be held within the international match calendar in the months of September, October and November 2021 and March 2022

All the 54 African teams affiliated with FIFA are participating in the World Cup qualifiers, and five of them qualify for the World Cup.