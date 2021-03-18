Corona postpones a match for the Italian league leaders

Today, Thursday, the health authorities in Milan decided to postpone an important match in the Italian football league due to infections with the new Corona virus.

The club, “Inter”, leader of the Italian league, announced the postponement of its match against Sassuolo, in the twenty-eighth stage competitions, on Saturday due to HIV infections in its ranks.

A statement issued by “Inter” stated that his Dutch players, “Stefan de Vrie and (Uruguayan) Matthias Vicino, tested positive for Covid-19 after they underwent tests yesterday,” days after Danilo D’Ambrosio and Slovenian goalkeeper Samir Hindanovic were injured.

The statement added that after these injuries, the health authorities in the city decided to “immediately stop any kind of activities in the team for a period of four days until Sunday, implicitly”, and “to postpone the match against Sassuolo” on Saturday.

The authorities also prevented any player from joining his country’s national team before the international window.

The Nerazzurri added that all members of the team will undergo new checks on Monday.

D’Ambrosio’s injury was confirmed on Monday after he missed the 2-1 victory over Turin in the previous stage, as he was not feeling well, while Hindanovic was confirmed on Wednesday.

Antonio Conte’s side lead the Serie A standings, nine points ahead of rivals AC Milan and 10 ahead of Juventus, the defending champions in the last nine seasons.