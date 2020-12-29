South films superstar Ram Charan has been infected with Corona. He has informed the fans about his corona positive. Ram Charan has quarantined himself at home. However, they have reported that no symptoms of corona have been found in them.

Ram Charan wrote on the twitter account, “My Corona report has come positive. I do not currently have any symptoms of corona. I am quarantined at home. Hopefully I will get well soon and stronger too. “Sharing this post, Ram Charan wrote in the caption,” Appeal to everyone, whoever has come in contact with me in the last few days, get your corona test done. Will update my recovery soon.

Request all that have been around me in the past couple of days to get tested.

More updates on my recovery soon. pic.twitter.com/lkZ86Z8lTF – Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) December 29, 2020

It is known that in November, the first Ram Charan’s father Chiranjeevi also got infected with Corona. A few days ago, he told that his corona report came negative after conducting the test for the third time.

Talking about Ram Charan’s professional life, he will soon be seen in SS Rajamouli’s film RRR. In this, he is in the lead role with Junior NTR. His look was shared with the film some time back, which got good response from the fans. The film also stars Ajay Devgan and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles. The film will be released in the year 2021.