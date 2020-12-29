Delhi: More than 10 million people have been infected with corona in India, but according to the Ministry of Health, the situation in India is much better than the rest of the world. According to the Union Health Ministry, not only are most people recovering from infections in India, but the cases are also quite low.

According to the data released by the Ministry of Health on Tuesday, India has the lowest number of cases per one million population. There are 7,408 cases per lakh population in India. Whereas in the rest of the world, 56,879 cases in the US, France 38,550 cases, 35,123 cases in Brazil, 33,867 in Italy, 33,708 in the UK and 21,091 cases per million in Russia. Similarly, in case of death due to this virus per one million population, it is 107 in India.

While talking about the rest of the world, 1,189 per million population in Italy, 1,042 in UK, 994 in use, 955 in France, 897 in Brazil and 378 in Russia have died due to this infection. Similarly, in case of active cases, India has only 194 active cases per million population. While the US has 23,321, Italy 9,521, and Germany 4,568 active cases per million population.

That is, not only India has less active cases, infections and deaths than other countries of the world. According to the data released by the Ministry of Health, in the last 24 hours in India, 16 thousand 432 new cases of corona infection have been reported while 252 people have died. With this, now the total number of corona cases in the country has gone up to one crore two lakh 24 thousand 303. At the same time, 98 lakh 7 thousand 569 people have been cured by this infection. In India, the infection recovery rate is 95.92% while the death rate is 1.45%.

At the same time, the number of active patients in India i.e. those patients who continue to be treated is 2 lakh 68 thousand 581, this is 2.63% of the total infected patients.

