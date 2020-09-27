Austria is gearing up for winter tourism, but is fighting against Corona in large cities. Now the RKi has declared a popular tourism region a risk area.

doesn’t bring particularly good values ​​for that the Austrian government. Germany classifies the Tyrol tourist region as a risk area. (Update from September 25, 9:59 p.m.)

Update from September 25, 9:59 p.m .: On Friday there was for that of corona battered Austria still to cope with bad news. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) has the region Tyrol as Risk area expelled. There is also one associated with it Travel warning of the Foreign Office. A big problem for the holiday and ski region, which is particularly popular with German tourists.

“This decision is a severe blow to our business location, our job market and everything Tyrol dar “said Tyrolean chief Günther Platter on Friday evening the German press agency. “In the summer we showed that we are a safe host. In the past three months there have been from 1800 in Tyrol Infected only 55 foreign guests. ” Tyrol had on Friday 67 New infections reported within 24 hours.

According to the Tyrolean Government German guests make up half of all Tourists out. Ten percent more Germans were there in August than in the previous year. “It is now of the utmost importance that we have the Infection numbers bring them back down and thus create the conditions for this Travel warning is withdrawn as quickly as possible, ”said Platter.

Corona in Austria: Chancellor Kurz’s survey values ​​are falling

Update from September 25th, 11:03 am: The pandemic events of the past two weeks with increasing Infection numbers *, more novel Corona traffic light * and the cancellation of Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (ÖVP) to this year’s Après-ski-Pleasure (see original report) was probably a for many Austrians Corona overload. That is now reflected in the Approval values to the Austrian government in the “Sunday question”Survey.

Only 55 percent the Austrians are therefore up to date with the turquoise-green coalition satisfied – with theirs Corona management even only 54 percent, quoted the Austrian portal oe24.de from the online survey of the institute “Research Affairs” among 1000 people. For comparison: two weeks ago the value was still at 60 percent located.

As the portal further reports, the Austrian Corona Commission again at their meeting on Thursday ten other districts in the country according to the corona traffic light “orange” posed. The risk of infection with Sars-CoV-2 is considered there as “high”. Orange remains Vienna, State capital and popular tourist destination.

Chancellor Kurz announces new corona rules for the winter: German tourists are also hit hard

Update from September 24th, 10.55 a.m.: Rudolf Anschober also proclaims that it is strengthening on the mountains Controls will give. This ends the press conference, the participants put their Masks up and say goodbye.

Update 10:51 a.m .: “The virus is not in Tyrol originated, ”said Günther Platter, who was asked why he had not been involved in the incidents so far Ischgl would have apologized. However, he points to a work-up. The Deaths* he felt sorry, “even very sorry”.

Corona in Austria: Kurz rejects thesis about intentionally quick travel warnings

Update 10.45 a.m .: Separate Media representatives are now allowed to ask their questions. The Chancellor is optimistic that travel warnings for Austria will soon be lifted. The thesis, Travel warnings for Austria * from other countries would be spoken earlier because Austria would have issued travel warnings quickly in the spring, he refuses. The countries are very transparent in this regard and some of them work with an algorithm.

Update 10:44 a.m .: People would therefore “accept restrictions on their personal freedom”. It’s not just about jobs, but about the existence of entire families.

Update 10:41 a.m .: The President of Austrian Chamber of Commerce, Harald Mahrer is now last in line. He also praised the cooperation with industry representatives and emphasized how important foreign guests are for the industry.

Tightening of the corona measures: après-ski only accounts for three percent of sales

Update 10:38 a.m .: Platter also refers to that again Après-ski. This only accounts for three percent of sales and should therefore not endanger the other 97 percent. Therefore, he advocates the clearer measures.

Update 10:36 a.m .: Also the Tyrolean governor Günther Platter refers to the “necessary tightening. Every fourth job in Tyrol is directly or indirectly affected by tourism. The important one can only be achieved with a good concept Winter season to be saved.

Update 10:32 a.m .: It is true that the trend is “worrying” internationally, but that in Austria numbers* but stabilized, they would no longer increase sharply. When complying with the Preventive measures it is “about a lot,” Anschober appeals to the population. He also thanks the people in the industry who contributed a lot to the security concept contributed and brought in many small details.

Corona in Austria: Ski courses only with a maximum of ten people

Update 10:28 am: Minister of Health Rudolf Anschober von den Greens is now doing its part. It is currently in a “very difficult phase”, but it is now a good one Winter tourism-Concept.

Update 10:23 a.m .: In addition, there will be clear rules and mask requirements in the gastronomy give. When queuing at gondolas and lifts, greater attention is paid to the safety distance Ski courses a maximum of 10 people can participate. Ski instructor have the opportunity to be tested * regularly.

Sebastian Kurz and Elisabeth Köstinger: Aprés-ski will not take place as usual!

Update 10:20 a.m .: Après-ski can only take place while sitting. Dance and movement while standing in a smaller space is a potential one Focus of infection and cannot be permitted. To the Cableways and Lifts mask requirement will be introduced as in local public transport. Advent and Christmas markets are especially important for the cities and should be able to open in December. However, each store has to create its own concept.

Update 10.16 a.m .: Now seize Tourism Minister Elisabeth Köstinger the word. She also sums up that summer tourism would have worked well. However, would have Cities tourism suffered in the country.

Update 10.15 a.m .: Aprés-ski will not be possible in Austria as we know it – Kurz has now clearly announced that.

Corona in Austria: Tourism accounts for 15 percent of GDP

Update 10:12 a.m .: Kurz also makes it clear again that he is not only interested in health, but also in jobs. High numbers of infections would lead to Lockdowns, restrictions and Travel warnings to lead. Tourism in particular, which accounts for 15 percent of GDP, would be about some jobs and livelihoods. The rules for summer tourism would have worked well.

Update 10:08 a.m .: And now things are starting, Sebastian Kurz takes the floor and now wants to present a plan of how winter tourism in Austria “can and should work”. Some people in Austria would not believe that the numbers would continue to rise. Half of all new infections would be in Vienna has been recorded, “the growth must be stopped!” with reference to Israel and France I saw “how fast it can go.”

Update 10:04 a.m .: The desks are already ready, but Chancellor Kurz is still waiting for a while. It should actually start in Vienna in a few minutes.

Origin notification: Munich / Vienna – During the Seven day incidence * in the Big cities in Austria is partly on red, the country is preparing for the Winter tourism. So there will probably be new rules and a Lockdown *-Law proclaimed.

Sebastian Kurz will be on one from 10am press conference together with Minister of Health Rudolf Anschober and Tourism Minister Elisabeth Köstinger to the new ones decided by the National Council Covid *-Law express.

Austria tourism in Corona times? Seven-day incidence in Innsbruck and Vienna on red

The new activities got loud OE24 previously discussed heavily. Anchober is the opposition SPÖ to the extent that the party was able to agree. It will be exciting to see how the country does the upcoming Winter tourism with the rising Corona numbers want to agree.

The seven-day incidence in innsbruck is for example 137.8, in the Capital Vienna at an equally appalling 114.7. Belgium has already issued a travel warning for the two cities that the Health authority was graded to red.

Coronavirus in Austria: New lockdown law passed

A new one should help Lockdown lawwhich is limited to ten days and has clear rules. So leaving the Living area only be allowed for five reasons. Except in Private apartments may also Entry bans be imposed everywhere. If the rules are violated, severe penalties are imposed.

Individuals could be asked to pay up to 1,450 euros. Restaurants and public institutions can expect payments of up to 30,000 euros. (ta) * merkur.de is part of the nationwide Ippen-Digital editors network.

