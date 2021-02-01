Until autumn, some Germans still considered Portugal a potential holiday destination because of the comparatively low number of infections. The virus is now rampant in no EU country as mercilessly as there – now the Bundeswehr should help.

In no country in the EU is the corona virus currently raging as badly as in Portugal. The health system is on the verge of collapse. Now the Bundeswehr could also be deployed in Europe’s hotspot.

I.n Portugal died in January alone, almost half of the people who have died in connection with the virus since the outbreak of the pandemic almost a year ago. These figures reflect the rapid spread of the pathogen in the country for weeks.

The capacity limits have been reached in many hospitals. Ambulances sometimes wait in front of the clinics for hours until a bed is vacated. Last month, 5,576 people died after being infected. That is 44 percent of the total corona deaths in Portugal.

Because of the tense situation, the Bundeswehr should support the country from Wednesday. It is planned to initially provide the EU partner with 26 paramedics as well as 150 field hospital beds and a total of 50 ventilators, the Ministry of Defense announced on Monday to the representatives in the Bundestag. The help should take place in a hospital, civil or military. The notification was available to the German Press Agency.

At first there were medical legal clarifications to enable the Germans to work “on the patient”. “The intention is to use the curative medical staff mainly in intensive care and to support hygiene management,” wrote the Ministry of Defense. For their own protection, the soldiers received a first dose of the Moderna vaccine, the second vaccination would be brought from Germany. A total of three “rotations” are planned for 21 days each. The plans for a follow-up contingent have started. At first the “mirror“Reported on the planned relief operation.

On Sunday, the health authorities recorded 9,498 new corona cases in Portugal. The last 303 people died of or with the virus within 24 hours in the country with a little more than ten million inhabitants, the authorities announced.

A Covid-19 patient from Lisbon will be transferred to a hospital in Madeira at the end of January Source: REUTERS

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, Portugal recently led the global statistics of corona deaths per 100,000 inhabitants for more than a week. In order to contain the spread, Portugal and neighboring Spain have restricted cross-border traffic for an initial period of two weeks – Portugal has banned its citizens from all avoidable travel.

Since the pandemic began, the country has recorded 12,482 deaths and a total of more than 720,500 infections. Experts anticipate that the number of infections will continue to rise for the time being, as a more infectious variant of the corona virus, which was first discovered in Great Britain, is also spreading in Portugal.