Similar to Bodo Ramelow, his official colleague from Thuringia, Baden-Württemberg’s Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann regrets the hesitation in front of the second corona wave. On the question of the chancellor, he registers claims to power for his party.

B.aden-Württemberg’s Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann (Greens) takes a critical look at his own decisions in autumn at the beginning of the second corona wave. In an interview with the “Tagesspiegel”, Kretschmann said that one should have reacted earlier when it became apparent that the number of cases was rising again.

“The lockdown light in November was wrong, the restrictions did not go far enough,” said Kretschmann. “We had the announcement from parts of science that that might be enough. But that was a mistake. But we had to and must act in the situation and under pressure. Mistakes happen, unfortunately that is the case. ”In November,“ control of the pandemic slipped ”.

Now they are slowly being brought back – despite a slowly easing situation, the measures to contain the number of cases should not be relaxed too early: “We can only guarantee when we come well below an incidence of 50 – ideally half of it that we have everything under control again. “

also read

He can understand the resentment in the population, since there is “no predictability, no reliability”. “But politics is not responsible for the situation. We are just the actors who have to make tough decisions in the fight against the pandemic. The virus is responsible for the crisis. “

In addition, Kretschmann pleaded for comprehensive error processing as soon as the worst was over in the Corona area. “When it is by and large over, I would recommend the Bundestag to set up a study commission immediately, preferably in early summer.” We have to “record the consequences we have to draw from the pandemic”.

“All four can be Chancellor”

Kretschmann considers data protection to be particularly important. As a society, one has to see whether this cannot be softened in exceptional situations in order to minimize other restrictions on fundamental rights. “I think we need a debate about whether we shouldn’t have to accept certain restrictions in the event of a pandemic. Take a look at Taiwan or South Korea. ”In these countries, among other things, more aggressive digital tracking has achieved great success.

“For a long time, these governments did not have to intervene as strongly in living conditions as we do in Europe. That means we have to discuss whether we can continue to leave data protection completely untouched in a pandemic and intervene all the more strongly in other fundamental rights. For me, this is a clear consequence of the pandemic. “

also read

When asked who should succeed Chancellor Angela Merkel after her fourth term of office, Kretschmann highlighted the claim to power of his own party, which is currently in many polls around 20 percent comes. Both CDU boss Armin Laschet and Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) are suitable for the post – but also the dual leadership of his own party, Robert Habeck and Annalena Baerbock. “All four can be chancellor,” said Kretschmann. The following applies: “We want to appoint the Chancellor ourselves.” After years of success, this claim is mandatory. “You should have the ambition. That is the liturgy of political business. “