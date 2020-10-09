CSU leader Markus Söder attacks the red-red-green ruled Berlin, the SPD general secretary accuses him of dividing the country. The CSU forbids such criticism – and becomes personal itself.

C.SU General Secretary Markus Blume has accused his SPD colleague Lars Klingbeil of poisoning the climate in the grand coalition with persistent attacks on the coalition partner. “The SPD general secretary unilaterally terminates the good cooperation in the Groko,” said Blume of the German press agency. “The country would be very helpful if Klingbeil invested his energy in a clever corona policy instead of personal attacks on the coalition partner. That is poison for political culture. “

Blume responded in particular to an attack by Klingbeil on the Bavarian Prime Minister and CSU chairman Markus Söder on Twitter. In a tweet on Thursday, the SPD general secretary rejected Söder’s criticism of the high Berlin corona numbers with the words:

“What motivates Söder to do the mini-Trump and split the country is incomprehensible to me.” That is “simply indecent”.

Klingbeil also threw Federal Interior Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU) in one n-tv interview Refusal to work, defiance and stubbornness, because he has so far rejected a scientific study on right-wing extremism and racism in the police.

Blume criticizes “most unsuccessful general secretary”

Blume sharply rejected such attacks. “With the constant personal attacks, Lars Klingbeil is harming himself and the SPD in particular,” said the CSU General Secretary and added: “In any case, we will not maintain this style, but will continue to do everything for the government’s success in these challenging times. “

Blume also attacked his SPD colleague head-on at the same time. Regarding his attacks, he said: “It is an unsuitable attempt to divert attention from the fact that he is one of the most unsuccessful general secretaries in SPD history. Lars Klingbeil stands for historically poor election results and an SPD that remains in the polling hole. “