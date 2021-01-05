Austria’s Chancellor Kurz has caught up with his half-baked corona policy. That will probably not lead to more humility in him.

In Austria, the management of the corona pandemic is a top priority. Regardless of whether it is about a new lockdown, the opening of trade and services, operation on the ski slopes or the administration of the first Covi vaccination, Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz appears as the great communicator. Kurz often communicates a plan that has only just been worked out in his closest circle, even if it is still lacking hands and feet. He likes to dismiss criticism of flawed laws that do not hold up before the Constitutional Court as “legal subtleties”.

The plan to shorten the current lockdown by one week for all those who “test themselves freely” was half-baked. The lawyers pondered how to formulate the provisions constitutionally watertight. You can save yourself the trouble now, because the opposition has overturned the law by threatening a veto in the Bundesrat, Austria’s chamber of states.

The SPÖ, FPÖ and Neos acted for different reasons, but with the common goal of putting a damper on the turquoise-green federal government. A small revenge for the solo efforts of Kurz, who has been calling for all parties to close ranks since the outbreak of the pandemic and understands that everyone under his command should take a stand.

Scientifically sound measures, which SPÖ leader Pamela Rendi-Wagner, as a trained epidemiologist, calls for, Kurz often takes with a delay if he can pass them off as his ideas – with success, his high popularity ratings have increased in the course of the crisis. Not even the second wave, which in November led to the world’s highest numbers of infections and deaths in relation to the population, was able to cause lasting damage.

The uprising in the Federal Council, for which ideologically highly contradicting parties have agreed, now also show Kurz the limits of his power. Whether that teaches him a little more humility must be doubted in view of his past administration.