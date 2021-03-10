W.hen you had asked someone a year ago who would best get the corona pandemic under control, many would have guessed the West: North America, Europe, the developed industrial nations. In Germany in particular, people are used to the fact that major crises only reach us in a very mild form, if at all. And in spring 2020 it looked like it would be the same this time. Thanks to relatively fewer infections and fewer deaths, Germans felt superior to many other countries, especially their neighbors in Europe.

That was premature. Today Germany is one of the ten countries with the highest total number of infections and deaths. Two continents in particular are deep red on the global Corona map: America and Europe. Other regions, to which we normally only go with a well-stocked first-aid kit, are better off. These include above all Africa and Asia, two continents that used to be part of the “Third World”. That was to be understood as a pecking order: here the stable West, there the backward emerging and developing countries.

This equation, whose roots go back to colonial times, no longer applies in the pandemic. The corona epidemic is the first major crisis in which the situation is reversed. Western societies struggle with their vulnerability, while in the east things are more under control.

The United States has been hardest hit

This is clearly illustrated by two numbers. The country hit hardest by Corona is the United States. More than 520,000 deaths were counted there as of Monday. In Taiwan, located in the immediate vicinity of the Chinese outbreak, there were ten. In Germany, surprisingly little is interested in what might be the cause. The discussion usually ends with the statement that a democratic country cannot learn anything from the rigid methods with which a dictatorship like China takes action against the virus. It’s not that simple, however.

There are likely many factors influencing the spread of Corona in the world. In Africa, for example, a young population seems to have kept the death rate comparatively low. Another thesis is that people lived more outdoors and traveled less around the world. Of course, these are things that are difficult to imitate in modern societies like Germany’s, which are part of the globalized world of work.



A first grader at a protest against the corona-related closure of schools in New York in November; "I want to be in school" is written on his poster.

Image: dpa





The situation is different in parts of Asia. There are developed societies in which a lifestyle similar to that of the West is maintained. Japan even has a population that is a little older than Germany’s. Nevertheless, in Asia, the most and densely populated continent, with a few exceptions there is no diffuse infection process, but more local outbreaks.

Are “Asian values” decisive?

Some people are quick to come up with cultural explanations: In Asia, people are more considerate or stick to the rules. This is somewhat reminiscent of the old theory of “Asian values”, according to which the West is individualistic and hedonistic, while the East is community-oriented and disciplined. But isn’t it the Germans who are particularly law-abiding? And is it really possible to lump all the countries in Asia, which are characterized by very different customs and traditions, together?

Much more, something else catches the eye: In Asia, there was a strong reliance on digital technology, be it through GPS positioning, mobile phone apps, cameras or bank data to enforce quarantines and track contacts. The use of big data unites countries as diverse as communist China, authoritarian Singapore and the democracies in Taiwan or South Korea. For the liberal countries in particular, the question of which fundamental rights should be restricted in order to combat epidemics was no less sensitive than it was for us. You chose to sacrifice parts of data protection; However, the citizens of South Korea, for example, still had legal recourse against the measures.

To do this, we have curtailed other fundamental rights much more strongly, such as freedom of movement, freedom of occupation or freedom of assembly. The German corona warning app, which has been downloaded millions of times and has made no significant contribution to containing the epidemic, is symptomatic of this.

The result is bitter. In Asia, where modernity is worshiped as it was in Germany in the early days, not all, but many people, have been able to lead a more carefree life than we have in the past few months. Europe, which has long struggled with technological progress, was left only with the medieval method of lockdown and waiting for vaccinations. Perhaps historians will one day write that the corona pandemic was the beginning of the Asian era.