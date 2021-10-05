Corona planes destroy the first class!



It was reported that the emerging Corona virus could cause the replacement of old aircraft with a new generation of aircraft with greater privacy that allows you to create your own space to maintain distance. Daniel Baron, managing director of Lift Aero Design, a Tokyo-based company that works with airlines, said the first-class seats in business class would lie flat just like the bed, so that the rest of the passengers could not climb, and there would be an improved service in business class that would allow Close the privacy doors, according to CNN.